Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 14, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on May 14, 2026, remained largely stable compared to the previous day. Petrol is currently priced at Rs 103.54 per litre with no change recorded, while diesel also remained unchanged at Rs 90.03 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Mumbai have shown minor fluctuations between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54 per litre, whereas diesel prices have stayed stable throughout the period.

Across India, petrol prices currently range between approximately Rs 82 and Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices vary from nearly Rs 78 to Rs 97 per litre depending on state taxes, transportation charges, dealer commissions, and regional pricing policies.

Fuel prices in India continue to be influenced by global crude oil prices, fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar, domestic taxation policies, and international geopolitical developments. Despite volatility in global energy markets, oil marketing companies have maintained relative stability in retail fuel prices. However, petrol and diesel prices in India remain comparatively higher than several neighbouring countries due to higher central and state tax components.

Petrol and diesel rates in major cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.45, Diesel Rs 92.02

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.96, Diesel Rs 90.99

Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.80, Diesel Rs 92.39

Patna: Petrol Rs 105.54, Diesel Rs 91.78

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 105.03, Diesel Rs 90.49

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.38, Diesel Rs 96.26

Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30, Diesel Rs 82.45

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 107.50, Diesel Rs 95.70

Fuel prices differ across states and cities because of varying VAT rates, freight expenses, local taxes, and dealer margins. Among major Indian cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram continue to report some of the highest petrol prices, while regions such as the Andaman & Nicobar Islands maintain comparatively lower fuel rates.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel prices in India have remained relatively stable due to calibrated pricing strategies followed by oil marketing companies, government intervention, and the existing taxation framework. Major factors impacting fuel prices include international crude oil rates, exchange rate movements, domestic fuel demand, transportation costs, and central as well as state taxes.

India consumed nearly 220 million metric tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products in 2023, with fuel demand continuing to rise steadily across urban and rural areas. Petrol consumption has increased due to rising vehicle ownership, while diesel remains critical for India’s logistics and transportation sector, accounting for a major share of commercial fuel usage nationwide.

Also read: Gold, silver prices today, May 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Will fuel prices rise?

Although public sector oil marketing companies are currently maintaining stable retail prices, any sharp increase in international crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in oil-producing regions, supply-chain disruptions, or depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar could lead to higher petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.