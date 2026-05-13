Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 13, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on May 13, 2026, witnessed marginal changes compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre, down by 4 paise from Rs 103.54, while diesel continues to remain steady at Rs 90.03 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on May 13, 2026, witnessed marginal changes compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre, down by 4 paise from Rs 103.54, while diesel continues to remain steady at Rs 90.03 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Mumbai have fluctuated slightly between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54 per litre, whereas diesel prices have largely remained unchanged during the same period.

Across India, petrol prices currently range from approximately Rs 82 to Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices vary between Rs 78 and Rs 97 per litre, depending on state taxes, transportation costs, and regional pricing structures.

Fuel prices continue to be influenced by international crude oil prices, fluctuations in the rupee-US dollar exchange rate, and domestic tax policies. Despite volatility in global energy markets, oil marketing companies have largely maintained stable retail fuel prices. However, fuel in India remains comparatively expensive when compared to some neighbouring countries due to higher tax components imposed by both the central and state governments.

Petrol and diesel rates in major cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.50, Diesel Rs 90.03

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99

Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.84, Diesel Rs 92.39

Patna: Petrol Rs 105.23, Diesel Rs 91.49

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.94, Diesel Rs 90.41

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.48, Diesel Rs 96.38

Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30, Diesel Rs 82.45

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 107.46, Diesel Rs 95.70

Fuel prices differ across cities due to variations in VAT, local taxes, freight charges, and dealer commissions. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram continue to record some of the highest petrol prices, while regions such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands maintain comparatively lower fuel rates.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel prices in India have stayed relatively stable due to calibrated pricing strategies adopted by oil marketing companies, government oversight, and existing tax structures. Key factors influencing fuel prices include global crude oil prices, exchange rate fluctuations, domestic fuel demand, transportation costs, and central and state taxes. Petrol consumption in India continues to rise steadily due to increasing vehicle ownership and expanding transport activity across the country.

India consumed around 220 million metric tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products in 2023, with fuel demand continuing to grow in both urban and rural regions. Diesel remains especially important for India’s logistics and transportation sector, accounting for a significant share of commercial fuel consumption nationwide.

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Will fuel prices rise?

While public sector oil marketing companies are currently maintaining price stability, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in oil-producing regions, supply disruptions, or weakening of the rupee against the US dollar could lead to an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.