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Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 12, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai remained unchanged on May 12, 2026, at Rs 103.54 and Rs 90.03 per litre, respectively. Fuel prices across India continue to stay stable despite global crude oil fluctuations, with rates varying by state taxes and local charges.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 12, 2026, 10:31 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 12, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
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Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on May 12, 2026, remained unchanged compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel continues to stay steady at Rs 90.03 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Mumbai have seen minor fluctuations, ranging between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel prices have remained largely stable during this period.

Across India, petrol prices currently range from approximately Rs 82 to Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices vary between Rs 78 and Rs 97 per litre, depending on state taxes, transportation costs, and regional pricing structures.

Fuel prices continue to be influenced by global crude oil rates, fluctuations in the rupee-US dollar exchange rate, and domestic tax policies. Despite volatility in international energy markets, oil marketing companies have maintained relative stability in retail fuel prices. However, fuel in India remains comparatively expensive when compared to some neighbouring countries due to higher tax components.

Petrol and diesel rates in major cities:

  • New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
  • Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03
  • Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.45, Diesel Rs 92.02
  • Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.96, Diesel Rs 90.99
  • Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.80, Diesel Rs 92.39
  • Patna: Petrol Rs 105.23, Diesel Rs 91.49
  • Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.48, Diesel Rs 89.99
  • Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.48, Diesel Rs 96.48
  • Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30, Diesel Rs 82.45
  • Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 107.46, Diesel Rs 95.70
  • Gurgaon: Petrol Rs 95.36, Diesel Rs 87.83
  • Noida: Petrol Rs 95.05, Diesel Rs 88.19
  • Lucknow: Petrol Rs 94.65, Diesel Rs 87.76
  • Bhubaneswar: Petrol Rs 101.11, Diesel Rs 92.69

Fuel prices differ across cities due to variations in VAT, local taxes, freight charges, and dealer commissions. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram continue to record some of the highest petrol prices, while regions such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands maintain comparatively lower rates.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel rates in India have stayed largely stable due to calibrated pricing strategies, government oversight, and existing tax structures. Key factors influencing fuel prices include international crude oil prices, exchange rate movements, domestic fuel demand, transportation costs, and both central and state taxes. Petrol consumption in India continues to rise steadily due to increasing vehicle ownership and expanding transport activity.

India consumed around 220 million metric tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products in 2023, with demand continuing to rise in both urban and rural areas. Diesel remains especially important for India’s logistics and transport sector, accounting for a major share of commercial fuel consumption across the country.

Also read: Gold, silver prices today, May 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Will fuel prices rise?

While public sector oil marketing companies are currently maintaining price stability, any sharp rise in global crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, or weakening of the rupee against the US dollar could result in an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.

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