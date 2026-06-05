Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 5, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in Noida remained unchanged on June 5, 2026, at Rs 102.42 and Rs 95.86 per litre, respectively. Fuel prices across India continue to remain stable despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates.

Petrol and diesel prices in Noida on June 5, 2026, remained unchanged compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 102.42 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 95.86 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Noida have fluctuated between Rs 101.92 and Rs 102.42 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged between Rs 95.37 and Rs 95.86 per litre.

Across India, petrol prices currently range from approximately Rs 89 to Rs 117 per litre, while diesel prices vary between Rs 85 and Rs 105 per litre, depending on state taxes, dealer commissions, transportation costs, and regional pricing policies.

Fuel prices continue to be influenced by international crude oil prices, fluctuations in the rupee-US dollar exchange rate, and domestic taxation policies. Despite volatility in global energy markets, oil marketing companies have largely maintained stable retail fuel prices. However, fuel prices in India remain relatively high due to substantial taxes imposed by both the central and state governments.

Fuel prices in major cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 102.12, Diesel Rs 95.20

Noida: Petrol Rs 102.42, Diesel Rs 95.86

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 111.21, Diesel Rs 97.83

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 113.51, Diesel Rs 99.82

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 110.97, Diesel Rs 98.87

Chennai: Petrol Rs 107.75, Diesel Rs 99.56

Patna: Petrol Rs 113.37, Diesel Rs 99.36

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 113.10, Diesel Rs 98.17

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 115.49, Diesel Rs 104.31

Fuel prices differ across cities due to variations in VAT, local taxes, freight charges, and dealer commissions. Among major cities, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, and Kolkata continue to record among the highest petrol prices. In contrast, cities in northern India such as Noida, Chandigarh, and New Delhi maintain comparatively lower fuel prices.

Why do fuel prices remain stable?

Fuel prices in India have remained largely stable, influenced by global crude oil prices, currency fluctuations, fuel demand, and taxes. As one of the world's largest fuel consumers, India's growing vehicle ownership and transportation needs continue to drive strong demand, with diesel playing a crucial role in the logistics sector.

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Will fuel prices rise?

Fuel prices remain stable for now, but global crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, a weaker rupee, or changes in tax policies could push petrol and diesel rates higher in the coming months. In Noida, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on June 5, 2026, at Rs 102.42 and Rs 95.86 per litre, respectively.