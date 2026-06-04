Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 4, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in Noida rose on June 4, 2026. Petrol is priced at Rs 102.42 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.86 per litre. Fuel rates remain influenced by crude oil prices and taxes.

Petrol and diesel prices in Noida on June 4, 2026, increased compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 102.42 per litre, up by Rs 0.46, while diesel stands at Rs 95.86 per litre, up by Rs 0.42. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Noida have fluctuated between Rs 101.92 and Rs 102.42 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged between Rs 95.37 and Rs 95.86 per litre.

Across India, petrol prices currently range from approximately Rs 89 to Rs 118 per litre, while diesel prices vary between Rs 85 and Rs 105 per litre, depending on state taxes, dealer commissions, transportation costs, and regional pricing policies.

Fuel prices continue to be influenced by international crude oil prices, fluctuations in the rupee-US dollar exchange rate, and domestic taxation policies. Despite volatility in global energy markets, oil marketing companies have largely maintained stable retail fuel prices. However, fuel prices in India remain relatively high due to substantial taxes imposed by both the central and state governments.

Fuel prices in major cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 102.12, Diesel Rs 95.20

Noida: Petrol Rs 102.42, Diesel Rs 95.86

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 111.21, Diesel Rs 97.83

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 113.51, Diesel Rs 99.82

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 110.93, Diesel Rs 98.80

Chennai: Petrol Rs 107.74, Diesel Rs 99.55

Patna: Petrol Rs 114.24, Diesel Rs 100.20

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 112.66, Diesel Rs 97.78

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 115.34, Diesel Rs 104.15

Fuel prices differ across cities due to variations in VAT, local taxes, freight charges, and dealer commissions. Among major cities, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, and Kolkata continue to record some of the highest petrol prices, while cities in northern India such as Noida and New Delhi maintain comparatively lower fuel rates.

Why do fuel prices remain stable?

Fuel prices in India have remained relatively stable due to calibrated pricing strategies adopted by oil marketing companies and prevailing tax structures. Key factors influencing fuel prices include global crude oil prices, exchange-rate movements, domestic fuel demand, transportation costs, and central and state taxes.

India remains one of the world's largest consumers of petroleum products, with demand continuing to grow across both urban and rural regions. Diesel remains especially important for the country's logistics sector, accounting for a significant share of commercial fuel consumption and transportation activity.

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Will fuel prices rise?

While public-sector oil marketing companies are currently maintaining price stability, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in oil-producing regions, supply disruptions, or a weakening rupee against the US dollar could lead to an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months. Rising domestic fuel demand and changes in central or state tax policies could also influence future fuel-price movements.

According to the latest data, petrol prices in Noida touched Rs 102.42 per litre on June 4, 2026, the highest level recorded during the past 10 days. Diesel prices also climbed to Rs 95.86 per litre, reflecting a gradual upward trend in line with broader fuel-price movements across the country. Recent daily revisions indicate that fuel prices remain sensitive to fluctuations in international crude oil markets and currency exchange rates, even as overall retail-price movements remain relatively moderate.