Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices hiked for sixth straight day- Check city-wise rates here

The petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth straight day across the major cities across India on November 1, taking the fuel rates to an all-time high in the country. On average, the prices were hiked by around 35 paise across several cities.

The price of petrol and diesel has risen significantly in the national capital, by a margin of 35 paise each. The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi today, stand at Rs 109.69 and Rs 98.42 respectively. The price is expected to cross the Rs 110 mark soon.

The fuel prices in Mumbai are one of the highest in the country. The price of petrol in Mumbai is now Rs 115.50 and the price of diesel in the city is Rs 106.62. The fuel prices in cities like Chennai and Kolkata have also been hiked, touching an all-time high.

Petrol prices

Delhi- Rs 109.69

Mumbai- Rs 115.50

Chennai- Rs 106.35

Kolkata- Rs 110.15

Diesel prices

Delhi- Rs 98.42

Mumbai- Rs 106.62

Chennai- Rs 102.59

Kolkata- Rs 101.56

Prices of fuel differ from state to state, depending upon the value-added taxes of each jurisdiction. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100 mark in all of the major cities across the country, while diesel has crossed the Rs 100 mark in around 18 states in India, such as Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal.