Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 9, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

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BUSINESS
On April 9, 2026, petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely unchanged across major cities, with Mumbai recording petrol at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.03 per litre. Prices continue to stay stable despite global crude oil volatility, as oil companies aim to control inflation.
Petrol and diesel prices on April 9, 2026, in India remained largely unchanged across major cities. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 90.03 per litre, both unchanged from the previous day. Across the country, petrol prices range from Rs 82 to Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices range from Rs 78 to Rs 97 per litre.
Global crude oil prices continue to influence domestic fuel rates, although no immediate revision has been passed on to consumers. While international trends remain volatile, Indian fuel retailers have largely maintained stability to avoid inflationary pressure. However, any sustained rise in crude prices could eventually impact domestic fuel pricing.
Fuel prices continue to vary across cities due to differences in state VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Metro cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the most expensive markets for petrol.
Despite fluctuations in global crude oil markets, fuel prices in India have remained steady due to government efforts to control inflation. Key factors influencing prices include international crude rates, exchange rates, domestic demand, and taxation policies. India’s fuel consumption continues to rise steadily, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and strong demand, especially among younger consumers.
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Public sector oil marketing companies are currently maintaining stable prices despite ongoing cost pressures. Experts suggest that if global crude oil prices rise sharply or remain elevated for an extended period, fuel prices in India could increase in the near future.