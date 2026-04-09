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Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 9, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

On April 9, 2026, petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely unchanged across major cities, with Mumbai recording petrol at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.03 per litre. Prices continue to stay stable despite global crude oil volatility, as oil companies aim to control inflation.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 09:39 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 9, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
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Petrol and diesel prices on April 9, 2026, in India remained largely unchanged across major cities. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 90.03 per litre, both unchanged from the previous day. Across the country, petrol prices range from Rs 82 to Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices range from Rs 78 to Rs 97 per litre.

Rising international oil prices:

Global crude oil prices continue to influence domestic fuel rates, although no immediate revision has been passed on to consumers. While international trends remain volatile, Indian fuel retailers have largely maintained stability to avoid inflationary pressure. However, any sustained rise in crude prices could eventually impact domestic fuel pricing.

Petrol and Diesel rates in major cities:

  • New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
  • Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03
  • Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02
  • Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.96, Diesel Rs 90.99
  • Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.80, Diesel Rs 92.39
  • Patna: Petrol Rs 105.42, Diesel Rs 91.67
  • Jaipur: Petrol Rs 105.40, Diesel Rs 90.82
  • Port Blair: Petrol Rs 82.46, Diesel Rs 78.05
  • Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.48, Diesel Rs 96.48

Fuel prices continue to vary across cities due to differences in state VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Metro cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the most expensive markets for petrol.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Despite fluctuations in global crude oil markets, fuel prices in India have remained steady due to government efforts to control inflation. Key factors influencing prices include international crude rates, exchange rates, domestic demand, and taxation policies. India’s fuel consumption continues to rise steadily, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and strong demand, especially among younger consumers.

Also read: Gold, silver prices today, April 9, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Will government rates rise?

Public sector oil marketing companies are currently maintaining stable prices despite ongoing cost pressures. Experts suggest that if global crude oil prices rise sharply or remain elevated for an extended period, fuel prices in India could increase in the near future.

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