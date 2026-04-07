Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 7, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

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BUSINESS
Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in government outlets today, with petrol at Rs 94.77 - 107.48 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.05 - 96.48 per litre. Private companies have raised rates due to rising global crude prices..
Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on April 6, 2026, as the government continues to hold rates steady despite rising international crude oil prices to prevent further inflation. Currently, petrol prices across India range from Rs 94 to Rs 106 per litre, while diesel prices range from Rs 78 to Rs 97 per litre.
Global crude oil prices have surged above USD 110 per barrel, increasing pressure on domestic fuel pricing. To manage losses, private fuel retailers have started increasing rates. For instance, Shell India has raised petrol prices by around Rs 7.41 per litre and diesel by nearly Rs 25 per litre. As a result, fuel prices at private pumps have risen sharply, with petrol costing up to Rs 119 per litre and diesel reaching as high as Rs 123 per litre.
Fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in state VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru generally have higher petrol prices compared to Delhi.
Despite rising global crude oil prices, government-run oil companies are keeping fuel rates stable to control inflation. International crude trends, taxes, exchange rates, and transportation costs influence prices. Fuel consumption in India continues to grow, driven by rising vehicle ownership and strong demand, particularly among younger consumers.
Also read: Sensex, Nifty down as Trump's Iran deadline looms, oil prices remains above $110/barrel; 5 key triggers
Oil marketing companies such as BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL are currently keeping prices steady despite financial pressure. Experts suggest that if crude oil prices remain above USD 110 per barrel for a prolonged period, fuel prices in India may see an upward revision in the coming weeks.