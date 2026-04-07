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Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 7, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in government outlets today, with petrol at Rs 94.77 - 107.48 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.05 - 96.48 per litre. Private companies have raised rates due to rising global crude prices..

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 10:48 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 7, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
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Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on April 6, 2026, as the government continues to hold rates steady despite rising international crude oil prices to prevent further inflation. Currently, petrol prices across India range from Rs 94 to Rs 106 per litre, while diesel prices range from Rs 78 to Rs 97 per litre.

Rising International oil prices:

Global crude oil prices have surged above USD 110 per barrel, increasing pressure on domestic fuel pricing. To manage losses, private fuel retailers have started increasing rates. For instance, Shell India has raised petrol prices by around Rs 7.41 per litre and diesel by nearly Rs 25 per litre. As a result, fuel prices at private pumps have risen sharply, with petrol costing up to Rs 119 per litre and diesel reaching as high as Rs 123 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel rates in major cities:

  • Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
  • Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03
  • Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.45, Diesel Rs 92.02
  • Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99
  • Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.80, Diesel Rs 92.39
  • Patna: Petrol Rs 105.18, Diesel Rs 92.04
  • Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.88, Diesel Rs 90.36
  • Port Blair: Petrol Rs 82.46, Diesel Rs 78.05
  • Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.48, Diesel Rs 96.48

Fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in state VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru generally have higher petrol prices compared to Delhi.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Despite rising global crude oil prices, government-run oil companies are keeping fuel rates stable to control inflation. International crude trends, taxes, exchange rates, and transportation costs influence prices. Fuel consumption in India continues to grow, driven by rising vehicle ownership and strong demand, particularly among younger consumers.

Also read: Sensex, Nifty down as Trump's Iran deadline looms, oil prices remains above $110/barrel; 5 key triggers

Will Government rates rise?

Oil marketing companies such as BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL are currently keeping prices steady despite financial pressure. Experts suggest that if crude oil prices remain above USD 110 per barrel for a prolonged period, fuel prices in India may see an upward revision in the coming weeks.

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