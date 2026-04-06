Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 6, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in government outlets today, with petrol at Rs 94 - 106 per litre and diesel at Rs 78 - 97 per litre. Private companies have raised rates due to rising global crude prices.

On April 6, 2026, the government kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged. The price range between Rs 94 and Rs 106 per litre, while diesel is priced between Rs 78 and Rs 97 per litre. With the international oil prices rising, the government is keeping rates stable to prevent further inflation.

Rising international oil prices:

The prices of global crude oil have risen over USD 110 per barrel, putting pressure on domestic fuel prices. The private companies are increasing the fuel rates so that they can reduce the losses. Like Shell India raised petrol prices by around Rs 7.41 per litre and diesel by nearly Rs 25 per litre from April 1. As a result, petrol at private pumps can now cost up to Rs 119 per litre and diesel up to Rs 123 per litre.

Petrol and diesel rates in major cities:

Here’s a look at today’s petrol and diesel prices in key Indian cities:

Delhi : Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67

: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67 Mumbai : Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03

: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03 Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.45, Diesel Rs 92.02

Petrol Rs 105.45, Diesel Rs 92.02 Bengaluru : Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99

: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99 Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.80, Diesel Rs 92.39

Petrol Rs 100.80, Diesel Rs 92.39 Patna: Petrol Rs 105.18, Diesel Rs 92.04

Petrol Rs 105.18, Diesel Rs 92.04 Jaipur : Petrol Rs 104.88, Diesel Rs 90.36

: Petrol Rs 104.88, Diesel Rs 90.36 Port Blair: Petrol Rs 82.46, Diesel Rs 78.05

Petrol Rs 82.46, Diesel Rs 78.05 Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.48, Diesel Rs 96.48

The price of fuel differs in cities because of state VAT and local tax rates, and the expenses needed to transport goods. The cost of petrol in Mumbai and Bengaluru typically exceeds the price of petrol in Delhi.

Also read: Sensex, Nifty fall amid Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran; oil price above $110/barrel; Reasons here

Will Government rates rise?

The current situation of companies like BPCL, HPCL and IOCL is keeping prices steady despite losses to control inflation. Experts say if crude oil stays above USD 110 per barrel for a long period, government-regulated fuel prices may also rise.

Check fuel prices via SMS:

Here you can easily check the current petrol and diesel prices in your city using SMS. For Indian Oil, type your city code followed by 'RSP' and send it to 9224992249. BPCL customers can type 'RSP' and send it to 9223112222, while HPCL users need to type 'HP Price' and send it to 9222201122. Within a few seconds, you will receive an SMS with the current fuel rates for your area.