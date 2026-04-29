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Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 29, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on April 29, 2026, remained largely unchanged compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre with no change, while diesel also stands steady at Rs 90.03 per litre.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 10:26 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 29, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
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Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on April 29, 2026, remained largely unchanged compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre with no change, while diesel also stands steady at Rs 90.03 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated slightly between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54 per litre, whereas diesel prices have remained stable for an extended period, showing minimal volatility.

Across India, petrol prices currently range between approximately Rs 82 and Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices vary from around Rs 78 to Rs 97 per litre, depending on state-specific taxes and regional factors.

Fuel prices continue to be influenced by global crude oil rates, exchange rate movements between the rupee and the US dollar, and domestic tax policies. Despite fluctuations in international markets, oil marketing companies have largely maintained stability in retail prices. However, fuel in India remains relatively expensive compared to some neighbouring countries due to higher tax components.

Petrol and diesel rates in major cities:

  • New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
  • Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03
  • Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.45, Diesel Rs 92.02
  • Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99
  • Chennai: Petrol Rs 101.23, Diesel Rs 92.81
  • Patna: Petrol Rs 105.59, Diesel Rs 91.82
  • Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.72, Diesel Rs 90.21
  • Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.48, Diesel Rs 96.48
  • Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30, Diesel Rs 82.45

Fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the most expensive for petrol, while regions like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands continue to have comparatively lower prices.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel rates in India have stayed largely steady due to government oversight, tax structures, and calibrated pricing strategies. Key influencing factors include international crude oil trends, exchange rates, domestic demand, and central and state taxes. Fuel consumption, particularly petrol, continues to rise steadily, reflecting sustained demand.

Also read: Gold, silver prices today, April 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Will fuel prices rise?

Public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining price stability for now. However, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, supply disruptions, or depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar could lead to an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.

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