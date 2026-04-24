Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 24, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

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BUSINESS
Petrol and diesel prices in Noida on April 24, 2026, witnessed a slight decline compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 94.74 per litre, down by Rs 0.16 from Rs 94.90, while diesel stands at Rs 87.81 per litre, marking a decrease of Rs 0.20 from Rs 88.01.
Petrol and diesel prices in Noida on April 24, 2026, witnessed a slight decline compared to the previous day. Petrol is priced at Rs 94.74 per litre, down by Rs 0.16 from Rs 94.90, while diesel stands at Rs 87.81 per litre, marking a decrease of Rs 0.20 from Rs 88.01. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated between Rs 94.74 and Rs 95.12 per litre, while diesel has ranged from Rs 87.81 to Rs 88.29 per litre, indicating mild volatility but overall stability.
Across India, petrol prices currently range between approximately Rs 82 and Rs 109 per litre, whereas diesel prices vary from around Rs 78 to Rs 97 per litre, depending largely on state taxes and regional factors.
Fuel prices continue to be influenced by global crude oil rates, exchange rate movements between the rupee and the US dollar, and domestic tax policies. Despite fluctuations in international markets, oil marketing companies have largely kept prices steady. However, fuel in India remains relatively expensive compared to some neighbouring countries due to higher tax components.
Fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the most expensive for petrol, while regions like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands continue to see comparatively lower prices.
Fuel rates in India have stayed largely steady due to government oversight, tax structures, and calibrated pricing strategies. Key influencing factors include international crude oil trends, exchange rates, domestic demand, and central and state taxes. Fuel consumption also continues to rise steadily, especially petrol, reflecting sustained demand.
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Public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining price stability for now. However, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, supply disruptions, or depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar could lead to an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.