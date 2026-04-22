Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 22, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

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BUSINESS
Petrol and diesel prices across India on April 22, 2026, remained largely stable, with only marginal changes reported in a few cities. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre with no change from the previous day, while diesel also remains unchanged at Rs 90.03 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices across India on April 22, 2026, remained largely stable, with only marginal changes reported in a few cities. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre with no change from the previous day, while diesel also remains unchanged at Rs 90.03 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated within a narrow range of Rs 103.50 to Rs 103.54 per litre, reflecting continued stability in fuel rates.
Across the country, petrol prices currently range from around Rs 82 to Rs 109 per litre. In comparison, diesel prices vary between approximately Rs 78 and Rs 97 per litre, depending on state-level taxes and local factors.
Global crude oil prices, domestic taxation policies, and currency exchange rates continue to influence fuel prices in India. Despite fluctuations in international markets, oil marketing companies have largely maintained steady pricing. However, petrol prices in India remain higher than in some neighbouring countries, mainly due to higher tax components.
Fuel prices differ across cities due to variations in VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Among major cities, Hyderabad (Rs 107.46) and Thiruvananthapuram (Rs 107.48) remain among the most expensive for petrol, while regions such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Rs 82.46) continue to see relatively lower fuel prices.
Fuel prices in India have stayed largely steady due to government oversight, tax structures, and calibrated pricing strategies. Key factors influencing prices include international crude oil trends, exchange rates, domestic demand, and central and state taxes. Fuel consumption continues to rise steadily, with over 80% of consumers opting for petrol vehicles, indicating strong and sustained demand.
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Public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining price stability for now. However, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, supply disruptions, or depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar could lead to an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.