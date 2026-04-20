Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 20, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

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BUSINESS
Petrol and diesel prices in India on April 20, 2026, remained largely stable, with Mumbai at Rs 103.50 per litre for petrol and Rs 90.03 per litre for diesel, as global crude oil prices, taxes and exchange rates continue to influence fuel trends.
Petrol and diesel prices across India on April 20, 2026, witnessed minimal movement, with most metro cities recording only slight changes. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre, down by Rs 0.04 from the previous day, while diesel remains unchanged at Rs 90.03 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated within a narrow range of Rs 103.50 to Rs 103.54 per litre, reflecting overall stability in fuel rates.
Across the country, petrol prices currently range from around Rs 82 to Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices vary between approximately Rs 78 and Rs 97 per litre, depending on state-level taxes and local factors.
Global crude oil prices, domestic taxation policies, and currency exchange rates continue to influence fuel prices in India. Despite fluctuations in international markets, oil marketing companies have largely maintained stable pricing, helping manage inflation. However, petrol prices in India remain higher than in some neighbouring countries, primarily due to higher tax components.
New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.50, Diesel Rs 90.03
Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.45, Diesel Rs 92.02
Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99
Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.90, Diesel Rs 92.48
Patna: Petrol Rs 105.60, Diesel Rs 91.84
Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.36, Diesel Rs 89.88
Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.49, Diesel Rs 96.48
Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30, Diesel Rs 82.45
Fuel prices differ across cities due to variations in VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the most expensive for petrol, while regions such as Andaman & Nicobar continue to see relatively lower fuel prices.
Fuel prices in India have remained largely steady due to government oversight, tax structures, and calibrated pricing strategies. Key factors influencing prices include international crude oil trends, exchange rates, domestic demand, and central and state taxes. Fuel consumption continues to rise steadily, driven by increasing vehicle ownership—over 80% of consumers still prefer petrol vehicles—along with easy financing options and strong demand among younger buyers.
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Public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining price stability for now. However, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, supply disruptions, or depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar could lead to an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.