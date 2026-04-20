FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jammu And Kashmir: 10 dead, several injured after bus overturn on Ramnagar-Udhampur highway, rescue operation underway

US-Iran tensions surge as Tehran claims drone attacks on American ships near Strait of Hormuz

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 20, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan 'destroyed childhood', Rajinikanth never appeared in Ra One, his dupe did cameo due to this reason, netizens get furious

Why Rashid Khan turned down citizenship offer from India? Afghan star makes big revelation

Who is Shamim Mafi? Know about woman arrested in US for illegally buying weapons for Iran

Iran vows retaliation after US intercepts vessel near Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions

West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi takes sudden break to enjoy Jhalmuri at Jhargram, sparks row

Who is Gopal Sharan Garg? President of All India Agarwal Sammelan accused of siphoning crores of rupees and silver

Not Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, but Aditya Dhar was supposed to direct Bhaag Milkha Bhaag; he was ousted from his film? Viral Reddit post sparks debate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

US-Iran tensions surge as Tehran claims drone attacks on American ships near Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran tensions surge as Tehran claims drone attacks on American ships

Who is Gopal Sharan Garg? President of All India Agarwal Sammelan accused of siphoning crores of rupees and silver

Who is Gopal Sharan Garg? President of All India Agarwal Sammelan accused of

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge

Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 20, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in India on April 20, 2026, remained largely stable, with Mumbai at Rs 103.50 per litre for petrol and Rs 90.03 per litre for diesel, as global crude oil prices, taxes and exchange rates continue to influence fuel trends.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 10:51 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 20, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Petrol and diesel prices across India on April 20, 2026, witnessed minimal movement, with most metro cities recording only slight changes. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre, down by Rs 0.04 from the previous day, while diesel remains unchanged at Rs 90.03 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated within a narrow range of Rs 103.50 to Rs 103.54 per litre, reflecting overall stability in fuel rates.

Across the country, petrol prices currently range from around Rs 82 to Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices vary between approximately Rs 78 and Rs 97 per litre, depending on state-level taxes and local factors.

Global crude oil prices, domestic taxation policies, and currency exchange rates continue to influence fuel prices in India. Despite fluctuations in international markets, oil marketing companies have largely maintained stable pricing, helping manage inflation. However, petrol prices in India remain higher than in some neighbouring countries, primarily due to higher tax components.

Petrol and Diesel rates in major cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.50, Diesel Rs 90.03
Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.45, Diesel Rs 92.02
Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99
Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.90, Diesel Rs 92.48
Patna: Petrol Rs 105.60, Diesel Rs 91.84
Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.36, Diesel Rs 89.88
Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.49, Diesel Rs 96.48
Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30, Diesel Rs 82.45

Fuel prices differ across cities due to variations in VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the most expensive for petrol, while regions such as Andaman & Nicobar continue to see relatively lower fuel prices.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel prices in India have remained largely steady due to government oversight, tax structures, and calibrated pricing strategies. Key factors influencing prices include international crude oil trends, exchange rates, domestic demand, and central and state taxes. Fuel consumption continues to rise steadily, driven by increasing vehicle ownership—over 80% of consumers still prefer petrol vehicles—along with easy financing options and strong demand among younger buyers.

Also read: Gold, silver prices today, April 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Will fuel prices rise?

Public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining price stability for now. However, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, supply disruptions, or depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar could lead to an upward revision in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jammu And Kashmir: 10 dead, several injured after bus overturn on Ramnagar-Udhampur highway, rescue operation underway
Jammu And Kashmir: 10 dead, several injured after bus overturn on Ramnagar-Udham
US-Iran tensions surge as Tehran claims drone attacks on American ships near Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran tensions surge as Tehran claims drone attacks on American ships
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 20, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan 'destroyed childhood', Rajinikanth never appeared in Ra One, his dupe did cameo due to this reason, netizens get furious
Shah Rukh Khan 'destroyed childhood', Rajinikanth never appeared in Ra One
Why Rashid Khan turned down citizenship offer from India? Afghan star makes big revelation
Why Rashid Khan turned down citizenship offer from India?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance, Italy wedding to daughter Dua, a look at their relationship timeline
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release
5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement