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Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 19, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in India on April 19, 2026, stayed stable, with Mumbai at Rs 103.54/litre for petrol and Rs 90.03/litre for diesel, as global oil prices, taxes and exchange rates continue to influence trends.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 10:36 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 19, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
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Petrol and diesel prices across India on April 19, 2026, showed minimal movement, with most metro cities recording no significant change. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre, unchanged from the previous day, while diesel remains steady at Rs 90.03 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated within a narrow band of Rs 103.50 to Rs 103.54 per litre, reflecting overall stability. Across India, petrol prices currently range from around Rs 82 to Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices vary between Rs 78 and Rs 97 per litre, depending on the state and local taxation structure.

Global crude oil prices, domestic tax policies, and currency exchange rates continue to influence fuel prices in India. Despite volatility in international markets, oil marketing companies have largely kept prices stable, helping manage inflationary pressures. However, petrol prices in India remain higher than in some neighbouring countries, primarily due to higher taxes.

Petrol and Diesel rates in major cities:

  • New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
  • Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03
  • Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02
  • Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99
  • Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.84, Diesel Rs 92.39
  • Patna: Petrol Rs 105.23, Diesel Rs 91.49
  • Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.94, Diesel Rs 90.41
  • Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.30, Diesel Rs 96.18
  • Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30, Diesel Rs 82.45

Fuel prices differ across cities due to variations in state VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the most expensive for petrol, while regions like Andaman & Nicobar (Port Blair) continue to see relatively lower fuel prices.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel prices in India have largely remained steady due to government oversight, tax adjustments, and controlled pricing strategies. Key factors influencing prices include international crude oil trends, exchange rates, domestic demand, and taxation at both central and state levels. Meanwhile, fuel consumption continues to rise, driven by increasing vehicle ownershipover 80% of consumers still prefer petrol vehicles, along with easy financing options and growing demand among younger buyers.

Also read: Gold, silver prices today, April 19, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Will fuel prices rise?

Public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining price stability for now. However, any sharp increase in global crude oil prices, supply disruptions, or weakening of the rupee against the US dollar could lead to a rise in petrol and diesel prices in the coming months.

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