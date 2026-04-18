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Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 18, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices across India on April 18, 2026, showed minor fluctuations, with no major revisions in most metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre, slightly down from Rs 103.54 the previous day, while diesel remains unchanged at Rs 90.03 per liter.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 10:35 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 18, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
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Petrol and diesel prices across India on April 18, 2026, showed minor fluctuations, with no major revisions in most metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre, slightly down from Rs 103.54 the previous day, while diesel remains unchanged at Rs 90.03 per litre; over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have moved within a narrow range of Rs 103.50 to Rs 103.54 per litre, indicating relative stability. Across the country, petrol prices range from roughly Rs 82 to Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices range from Rs 78 to Rs 97 per litre, depending on the region.

Global crude oil prices, domestic tax structures, and currency exchange rates continue to influence fuel prices in India. Despite volatility in international markets, oil marketing companies have largely maintained stable rates, helping contain inflation. However, India still has higher petrol prices than some neighbouring countries, mainly due to higher taxes.

Petrol and Diesel rates in major cities:

  • New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
  • Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.50, Diesel Rs 90.03
  • Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02
  • Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.96, Diesel Rs 90.99
  • Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.90, Diesel Rs 92.49
  • Patna: Petrol Rs 105.23, Diesel Rs 91.49
  • Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.48, Diesel Rs 89.99
  • Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.48, Diesel Rs 96.48
  • Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30, Diesel Rs 82.45

Fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in state VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Among major cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the costliest for petrol, while Port Blair continues to have some of the lowest fuel rates in the country.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Fuel prices in India have remained largely stable due to government intervention, tax policies, and controlled pricing strategies. Key factors influencing rates include international crude oil prices, exchange rates, domestic demand, and central and state taxes. At the same time, India’s fuel consumption continues to rise, driven by increasing vehicle ownership—over 80% of consumers still prefer petrol vehicles—along with easy financing and growing demand among younger buyers.

Also read: Weeks after Oracle layoffs, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook parent Meta to sack 8,000 employees, how may it impact India?

Will fuel prices rise?

Public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining price stability for now. However, if global crude oil prices rise sharply, supply disruptions occur, or the rupee weakens against the US dollar, petrol and diesel prices in India may increase in the coming months.

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