FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AP Inter Results 2026 Declared: 1st and 2nd year results announced at bie.ap.gov.in, check how to download scorecard

ED raids LPU campus in Punjab, owned by AAP MP Ashok Mittal who replaced Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow against Nitish Kumar in State Assembly

Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President presses Pontiff on Iran protester deaths, warns on nukes

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Will Class 10th results announce today? Know how to check via DigiLocker, Umang app, call and SMS

Who is Ayan Ahmed Tanveer? Maharashtra teen arrested for sexually exploiting 180 minor girls, recording 360 obscene videos and making them viral

Sensex surges 1300 points, Nifty above 24000 amid US-Iran possible second peace talks; Will market rally sustain?

US President Donald Trump says war with Iran 'close to over', but gives stern warning: 'If i pull stakes up...'

Viral video: Yash gives away biggest spoiler of Ramayana Part One, reveals why he won't share screen with Ranbir Kapoor's Rama

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AP Inter Results 2026 Declared: 1st and 2nd year results announced at bie.ap.gov.in, check how to download scorecard

AP Inter Results 2026: 1st and 2nd year results announced at bie.ap.gov.in

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates here

What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow against Nitish Kumar in State Assembly

What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend with whom he had ‘terrible breakup’; YouTuber now confirms relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt

Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely stable on April 15, 2026, with minor fluctuations across metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol stood at Rs 103.50 per litre, slightly down from Rs 103.54, while diesel remained unchanged at Rs 90.03 per litre, reflecting a stable trend.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 10:32 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Petrol and diesel prices across India on April 15, 2026, showed minor fluctuations, with no major revisions in most metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre, down slightly from Rs 103.54 the previous day, while diesel remains unchanged at Rs 90.03 per litre; over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have moved within a narrow range of Rs 103.50 to Rs 103.54 per litre, indicating relative stability. Across the country, petrol prices range roughly between Rs 82 and Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices range between Rs 78 and Rs 97 per litre depending on the region.

Global crude oil trends continue to influence domestic fuel prices. Despite fluctuations in international markets, oil marketing companies in India have largely kept prices steady, helping to manage inflation. However, analysts caution that sustained increases in crude oil prices could eventually lead to a rise in domestic fuel rates.

Petrol and Diesel rates in major cities:

  • New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
  • Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.50, Diesel Rs 90.03
  • Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02
  • Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99
  • Chennai: Petrol Rs 101.06, Diesel Rs 92.61
  • Patna: Petrol Rs 105.23, Diesel Rs 91.49
  • Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.36, Diesel Rs 89.88
  • Port Blair: Petrol Rs 82.46, Diesel Rs 78.05
  • Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.49, Diesel Rs 96.48

Fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in state VAT, local taxes and transportation costs. Among these, cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the costliest for petrol.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Despite global volatility, fuel prices in India have stayed largely stable due to government measures and tax policies aimed at controlling inflation. Key influencing factors include international crude oil prices, exchange rates, domestic demand, and central and state taxes. At the same time, India’s fuel consumption continues to grow steadily, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and strong demand.

Also read: Sensex surges 1300 points, Nifty above 24000 amid US-Iran possible second peace talks; Will market rally sustain?

Will fuel prices rise?

Public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining price stability for now. However, if global crude oil prices rise sharply or remain elevated for a prolonged period, petrol and diesel prices in India may increase in the future.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
AP Inter Results 2026 Declared: 1st and 2nd year results announced at bie.ap.gov.in, check how to download scorecard
AP Inter Results 2026: 1st and 2nd year results announced at bie.ap.gov.in
ED raids LPU campus in Punjab, owned by AAP MP Ashok Mittal who replaced Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha
ED raids LPU campus in Punjab, owned by AAP MP Ashok Mittal
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow against Nitish Kumar in State Assembly
What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow
Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President presses Pontiff on Iran protester deaths, warns on nukes
Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President presses Pontiff on Iran protester deaths
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend with whom he had ‘terrible breakup’; YouTuber now confirms relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt
Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement