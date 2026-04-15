Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices across India on April 15, 2026, showed minor fluctuations, with no major revisions in most metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre, down slightly from Rs 103.54 the previous day, while diesel remains unchanged at Rs 90.03 per litre; over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have moved within a narrow range of Rs 103.50 to Rs 103.54 per litre, indicating relative stability. Across the country, petrol prices range roughly between Rs 82 and Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices range between Rs 78 and Rs 97 per litre depending on the region.

Global crude oil trends continue to influence domestic fuel prices. Despite fluctuations in international markets, oil marketing companies in India have largely kept prices steady, helping to manage inflation. However, analysts caution that sustained increases in crude oil prices could eventually lead to a rise in domestic fuel rates.

Petrol and Diesel rates in major cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.50, Diesel Rs 90.03

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99

Chennai: Petrol Rs 101.06, Diesel Rs 92.61

Patna: Petrol Rs 105.23, Diesel Rs 91.49

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.36, Diesel Rs 89.88

Port Blair: Petrol Rs 82.46, Diesel Rs 78.05

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.49, Diesel Rs 96.48

Fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in state VAT, local taxes and transportation costs. Among these, cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the costliest for petrol.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Despite global volatility, fuel prices in India have stayed largely stable due to government measures and tax policies aimed at controlling inflation. Key influencing factors include international crude oil prices, exchange rates, domestic demand, and central and state taxes. At the same time, India’s fuel consumption continues to grow steadily, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and strong demand.

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Will fuel prices rise?

Public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining price stability for now. However, if global crude oil prices rise sharply or remain elevated for a prolonged period, petrol and diesel prices in India may increase in the future.