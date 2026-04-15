Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

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BUSINESS
Petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely stable on April 15, 2026, with minor fluctuations across metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol stood at Rs 103.50 per litre, slightly down from Rs 103.54, while diesel remained unchanged at Rs 90.03 per litre, reflecting a stable trend.