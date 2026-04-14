Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 14, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Noida workers' protest yield result? UP CM Yogi Adityanath hikes minimum wages in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad; details here
US-Iran War: Pakistan pushes for second round of peace talks, Trump warns Iran of severe consequences if ceasefire deal fails
Delhi-Noida Traffic Advisory: Commuters advised to avoid these routes, check diversions, major road restrictions
US likely to hold another round of face-to-face negotiations with Iran as ceasefire deadline approaches: Reports
US-Iran War: Iranians dismiss Trump's 'empty' threats to block Strait of Hormuz energy exports
Delhi–Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 12000 crore expressway today; Check timing, route, key features and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Bank Holiday April 14, 2026: Are banks open or closed on Ambedkar Jayanti? Check state-wise list
Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President refuses to apologise, Pontiff rejects political debate; Iran hails Pope's fearless stand
BUSINESS
Petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely unchanged on April 14, 2026, with stability observed across metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol stood at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.03, with only minor fluctuations recorded in recent days.