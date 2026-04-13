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Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer

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Viral video: Rajat Bedi's reaction to Asha Bhosle's demise leaves netizens angry, actor gets mercilessly trolled: 'Kitna overacting kar raha hai'

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Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer

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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

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Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 13, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely unchanged on April 13, 2026, with stability observed across metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol stood at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.03, with only minor fluctuations in recent days.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 10:37 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 13, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
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On April 13, 2026, petrol and diesel prices across India remained largely unchanged, with no major revisions reported in metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel stands at ₹90.03 per litre, both unchanged from the previous day; over the past few days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated slightly between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54 per litre, indicating a phase of relative stability.

Rising International oil prices:

Global crude oil prices continue to influence domestic fuel rates. Despite volatility in international markets, oil marketing companies in India have not passed on immediate changes to consumers. This stability is largely aimed at controlling inflation. However, experts warn that if crude oil prices remain elevated for an extended period, domestic fuel prices could rise.

Petrol and Diesel rates in major cities:

  • New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
  • Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03
  • Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02
  • Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99
  • Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.90, Diesel Rs 92.49
  • Patna: Petrol Rs 105.23, Diesel Rs 91.49
  • Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.86, Diesel Rs 90.34
  • Port Blair: Petrol Rs 82.46, Diesel Rs 78.05
  • Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.48, Diesel Rs 96.48

Fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in state VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Among these, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the costliest cities for petrol.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Despite global fluctuations, fuel prices in India have remained steady due to government interventions aimed at keeping inflation under control. Key factors influencing fuel prices include international crude oil rates, domestic demand, and central and state taxation policies. Meanwhile, India’s fuel consumption continues to rise steadily, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and strong demand, especially among younger consumers.

Also read: Sensex falls over 1600 points, Nifty below 24000; market crash wipes out Rs 8 lakh crore amid failed US-Iran negotiations; key triggers

Will fuel prices rise?

Public sector oil marketing companies are currently maintaining price stability despite rising cost pressures. However, experts suggest that any sharp or prolonged increase in global crude oil prices may eventually lead to a hike in petrol and diesel prices in India.

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