Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 13, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

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BUSINESS
Petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely unchanged on April 13, 2026, with stability observed across metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol stood at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.03, with only minor fluctuations in recent days.
On April 13, 2026, petrol and diesel prices across India remained largely unchanged, with no major revisions reported in metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel stands at ₹90.03 per litre, both unchanged from the previous day; over the past few days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated slightly between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54 per litre, indicating a phase of relative stability.
Global crude oil prices continue to influence domestic fuel rates. Despite volatility in international markets, oil marketing companies in India have not passed on immediate changes to consumers. This stability is largely aimed at controlling inflation. However, experts warn that if crude oil prices remain elevated for an extended period, domestic fuel prices could rise.
Fuel prices vary across cities due to differences in state VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Among these, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the costliest cities for petrol.
Despite global fluctuations, fuel prices in India have remained steady due to government interventions aimed at keeping inflation under control. Key factors influencing fuel prices include international crude oil rates, domestic demand, and central and state taxation policies. Meanwhile, India’s fuel consumption continues to rise steadily, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and strong demand, especially among younger consumers.
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Public sector oil marketing companies are currently maintaining price stability despite rising cost pressures. However, experts suggest that any sharp or prolonged increase in global crude oil prices may eventually lead to a hike in petrol and diesel prices in India.