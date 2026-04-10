IPL 2026: Meet Mukul Choudhary, 21-year-old uncapped wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, who became latest LSG sensation
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 10, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Assam HSLC Result 2026: SEBA Board Class 10 result announced at sebaonline.org; Check how to download scorecard
No peace talks in Islamabad?, Iran denies reports of its team reaching Pakistan
Dacoit Movie Review: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's revenge drama is a big surprise, defy logic, but entertains with smart writing, twists and turns
Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth in IPL 2008 ‘unseen footage’ goes viral AGAIN on social media, netizens react ‘bhajji already apologised’
US-Israel-Iran War: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei signals shift in Strait of Hormuz approach amid ongoing conflict
West Bengal Elections: Owaisi’s AIMIM cut ties with Humayun Kabir, former TMC leader who wanted to build Babri Masjid in Murshidabad; here’s why
Bihar Horror: 42-year-old man beheaded in Araria district; accused beaten to death by mob, probe underway
Pakistan minister Khwaja Asif calls Israel ‘evil and cancerous’, ‘burn to hell’; PM Benjamin Netanyahu hits back, ‘Not be tolerated’
BUSINESS
Petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely unchanged at government outlets, with petrol ranging between Rs 82 and Rs 109 per litre and diesel between Rs 78 and Rs 97 per litre. However, private retailers have increased prices slightly due to rising global crude oil prices.