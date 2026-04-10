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Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 10, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely unchanged at government outlets, with petrol ranging between Rs 82 and Rs 109 per litre and diesel between Rs 78 and Rs 97 per litre. However, private retailers have increased prices slightly due to rising global crude oil prices.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 10:39 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 10, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
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Petrol and diesel prices on April 10, 2026, in India remained largely unchanged across major cities. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 90.03 per litre, both unchanged from the previous day. Over the past several days, petrol prices in Mumbai have shown minor fluctuations between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54 per litre, indicating relative stability. Across the country, petrol prices range from approximately Rs 82 to Rs 109 per litre, while diesel prices range from about Rs 78 to Rs 97 per litre.

Rising international oil prices:

Global crude oil prices continue to influence domestic fuel rates, though no immediate revisions have been passed on to consumers. While international markets remain volatile, Indian fuel retailers have maintained stable pricing to avoid inflationary pressure. However, any sustained increase in crude oil prices could eventually be reflected in domestic fuel rates.

Petrol and Diesel rates in major cities:

  • New Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67
  • Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03
  • Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02
  • Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92, Diesel Rs 90.99
  • Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.90, Diesel Rs 92.49
  • Patna: Petrol Rs 105.23, Diesel Rs 91.49
  • Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.86, Diesel Rs 90.34
  • Port Blair: Petrol Rs 82.46, Diesel Rs 78.05
  • Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.48, Diesel Rs 96.48

Fuel prices continue to vary across cities due to differences in state VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs. Cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram remain among the costliest markets for petrol in India.

Why fuel prices remain stable:

Despite fluctuations in global crude oil markets, fuel prices in India have largely remained steady due to government measures aimed at controlling inflation. Key factors influencing fuel prices include international crude oil rates, exchange rates, domestic demand, and taxation policies. India’s fuel consumption continues to rise steadily, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and strong demand, particularly among younger consumers.

Also read: Gold, silver prices today, April 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Will fuel prices rise?

Public sector oil marketing companies are currently maintaining price stability despite cost pressures. Experts suggest that if global crude oil prices rise sharply or stay elevated for a prolonged period, fuel prices in India could increase in the near future.

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