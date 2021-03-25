Petrol, diesel prices slashed for second consecutive day, check new rates here

New Delhi: In wake of the fall in the price of crude oil in the international market, oil marketing companies on Thursday slashed petrol and diesel prices for the second consecutive day. Petrol prices in Delhi have come down by 21 paise and diesel by 20 paise. After this, the price of petrol in Delhi has reached Rs 90.78 per litre and the price of diesel has become Rs 81.1 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices received a cut for the second day in a row. In the last two days, petrol in Delhi has become cheaper by 39 paise and diesel by 37 paise. Earlier on Wednesday, there was a change in the prices of petrol and diesel after 25 days. The last change in the prices of petrol and diesel was on February 27, when the price of petrol in Delhi increased by 24 paise and diesel became expensive by 15 paise.

Know the price of petrol in metro cities

Delhi: Rs 81.10

Mumbai: Rs 88.20

Kolkata: Rs 83.98

Chennai: Rs 86.10

The biggest reason behind the reduction is that in the international market, the price of crude oil has been cut by up to 10 per cent in 15 days. The price has come down from a high of $71 per barrel to $64 per barrel. Earlier in February, petrol and diesel were hiked 16 times. However, the prices of petrol and diesel are still at a record high.

How to check petrol, diesel prices in your city

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city via SMS. Indian Oil customers can text 'RSP' at 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write 'RSP' and send the message to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing 'HPPrice' and sending the SMS to 9222201122.