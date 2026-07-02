FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
After Shraddha Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor; Kartik Aaryan joins the Inaam trend - Watch viral video

After Shraddha, Mrunal, Janhvi; Kartik joins the Inaam trend - Watch

What happens when a player gets red card in FIFA World Cup 2026? Explained

What happens when a player gets red card in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Petrol, Diesel prices may be lowered if global crude oil stays low for a few more weeks, says Hardeep Puri

Petrol, Diesel prices may be lowered if global crude stays low: Puri

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Latest NewsBusiness

BUSINESS

Petrol, Diesel prices may be lowered if global crude oil stays low for a few more weeks, says Hardeep Puri

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government would review the situation if lower crude oil prices remained stable. The minister said that OMCs suffered Rs 74,781-crore losses for selling fuel like petrol, diesel and LPG on lower rates.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 06:45 PM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices may be lowered if global crude oil stays low for a few more weeks, says Hardeep Puri
Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri (ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Oil marketing companies suffered Rs 74,781-crore losses for selling fuel like petrol, diesel and LPG lower than the production cost for the period up to June 30 when global crude oil prices increased in the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. 

Answering the questions about possible fuel price reduction, Puri said the government would review the situation if lower crude oil prices remained stable. “The prices are fixed based on the supplies procured a couple of months back. If the situation persists, we will relook it," Puri said. 

The petroleum minister also noted that oil marketing companies (OMCs) are still processing crude oil purchased amid the high intensity of the West Asia conflict, which is the reason that despite a decrease in international crude oil prices has not lowered retail fuel prices.  

International crude oil prices have lowered, but companies are still processing crude they bought at the height of the West Asia crisis, Puri told reporters. “International oil prices have come down, but companies are still processing crude bought at the height of the West Asia crisis," he said. 

Oil companies typically buy crude oil, the raw material for producing fuel, at least two months in advance. Therefore, crude oil that is being processed currently is the one that was purchased in April or early May when international prices were very high. 

Crude oil prices started decreasing very recently, that is, only in the second half of June after the US and Iran reached an agreement to end the conflict. 

The minister also said that the people of the country did not face any oil disruption, shortage or held long queues outside fuel stations during the war. 

Retail fuel prices in India witnessed a cumulative increase of nearly Rs 7.50 per litre following the outbreak of the West Asia conflict. To cushion the initial impact, the government significantly reduced import duty before later allowing retail prices to rise.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Shraddha Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor; Kartik Aaryan joins the Inaam trend - Watch viral video
After Shraddha, Mrunal, Janhvi; Kartik joins the Inaam trend - Watch
What happens when a player gets red card in FIFA World Cup 2026? Explained
What happens when a player gets red card in FIFA World Cup 2026?
Petrol, Diesel prices may be lowered if global crude oil stays low for a few more weeks, says Hardeep Puri
Petrol, Diesel prices may be lowered if global crude stays low: Puri
Diljit Dosanjh to join CJP protests against PM Narendra Modi's government? Singer-actor makes big statement
Diljit Dosanjh to join CJP protests against PM Narendra Modi's government?
Why FSSAI sent notices to makers of popular energy drinks including Red Bull, Sting?
Why FSSAI sent notices to makers of Red Bull, Sting energy drinks?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement