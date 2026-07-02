Petrol, Diesel prices may be lowered if global crude oil stays low for a few more weeks, says Hardeep Puri

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government would review the situation if lower crude oil prices remained stable. The minister said that OMCs suffered Rs 74,781-crore losses for selling fuel like petrol, diesel and LPG on lower rates.

Oil marketing companies suffered Rs 74,781-crore losses for selling fuel like petrol, diesel and LPG lower than the production cost for the period up to June 30 when global crude oil prices increased in the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Answering the questions about possible fuel price reduction, Puri said the government would review the situation if lower crude oil prices remained stable. “The prices are fixed based on the supplies procured a couple of months back. If the situation persists, we will relook it," Puri said.

The petroleum minister also noted that oil marketing companies (OMCs) are still processing crude oil purchased amid the high intensity of the West Asia conflict, which is the reason that despite a decrease in international crude oil prices has not lowered retail fuel prices.

International crude oil prices have lowered, but companies are still processing crude they bought at the height of the West Asia crisis, Puri told reporters. “International oil prices have come down, but companies are still processing crude bought at the height of the West Asia crisis," he said.

Oil companies typically buy crude oil, the raw material for producing fuel, at least two months in advance. Therefore, crude oil that is being processed currently is the one that was purchased in April or early May when international prices were very high.

Crude oil prices started decreasing very recently, that is, only in the second half of June after the US and Iran reached an agreement to end the conflict.

The minister also said that the people of the country did not face any oil disruption, shortage or held long queues outside fuel stations during the war.

Retail fuel prices in India witnessed a cumulative increase of nearly Rs 7.50 per litre following the outbreak of the West Asia conflict. To cushion the initial impact, the government significantly reduced import duty before later allowing retail prices to rise.