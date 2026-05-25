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Petrol, Diesel prices jump again as West Asia tensions spike crude; check city-wise new rates

Since daily price revisions resumed on May 15, petrol and diesel have become costlier by nearly Rs 7.5 per litre. Check city-wise rates here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 25, 2026, 07:11 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel prices jump again as West Asia tensions spike crude; check city-wise new rates
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Amid rising global uncertainty, the government once again increased petrol and diesel prices on Monday, marking the fourth increase this month. Petrol jumped by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 per litre, as state-run oil companies continue to revise prices to recover losses incurred after keeping rates unchanged amid rising crude oil prices that have crossed $100 per barrel. 

The hike comes when US-Iran talks remain deadlocked, and the Strait of Hormuz is still closed, stoking fears of crude supply disruptions. Since daily price revisions resumed on May 15, petrol and diesel have become costlier by nearly Rs 7.5 per litre. The first hike of Rs 3 came on May 15, followed by a 90 paise rise on May 19, another 90 paise average hike on Saturday, and Monday’s steepest increase yet.

City-Wise Petrol Price in India: Check revised rates

New Delhi  Rs 102.12 +2.61
Kolkata       Rs 113.47 +2.86
Mumbai      Rs 111.21 +2.76
Chennai      Rs 107.77 +2.46
Gurgaon      Rs 102.69 +2.53
Noida          Rs 101.92 +2.41
Bangalore     Rs 110.61 +2.52
Bhubaneswar  Rs 108.83 +2.56
Chandigarh   Rs 101.54 +2.59
Hyderabad    Rs 115.73 +2.88
Jaipur             Rs 113.35 +3.51
Lucknow          Rs 101.89 +2.61
Patna             Rs 113.54 +3.07
Thiruvananthapuram  Rs 115.49 +2.85

City-wise Diesel Price in India: Check revised rates

New Delhi  Rs 95.20 +2.71

Kolkata   Rs 99.82 +2.80

Mumbai  Rs 97.83 +2.81

Chennai  Rs 99.55 +2.57

Gurgaon  Rs 95.36 +2.63

Noida       Rs 95.37 +2.53

Bangalore Rs 98.54 +2.55

Bhubaneswar  Rs 100.55 +2.66

Chandigarh Rs 89.47 +2.53

Hyderabad Rs 103.82 +2.88

Jaipur         Rs 98.39 +3.34

Lucknow      Rs 95.36 +2.72

Patna         Rs 99.54 +3.01

Thiruvananthapuram  Rs 104.41 +2.86

 

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