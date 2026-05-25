Petrol, Diesel prices jump again as West Asia tensions spike crude; check city-wise new rates

Since daily price revisions resumed on May 15, petrol and diesel have become costlier by nearly Rs 7.5 per litre. Check city-wise rates here.

Amid rising global uncertainty, the government once again increased petrol and diesel prices on Monday, marking the fourth increase this month. Petrol jumped by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 per litre, as state-run oil companies continue to revise prices to recover losses incurred after keeping rates unchanged amid rising crude oil prices that have crossed $100 per barrel.

The hike comes when US-Iran talks remain deadlocked, and the Strait of Hormuz is still closed, stoking fears of crude supply disruptions. Since daily price revisions resumed on May 15, petrol and diesel have become costlier by nearly Rs 7.5 per litre. The first hike of Rs 3 came on May 15, followed by a 90 paise rise on May 19, another 90 paise average hike on Saturday, and Monday’s steepest increase yet.

City-Wise Petrol Price in India: Check revised rates

New Delhi Rs 102.12 +2.61

Kolkata Rs 113.47 +2.86

Mumbai Rs 111.21 +2.76

Chennai Rs 107.77 +2.46

Gurgaon Rs 102.69 +2.53

Noida Rs 101.92 +2.41

Bangalore Rs 110.61 +2.52

Bhubaneswar Rs 108.83 +2.56

Chandigarh Rs 101.54 +2.59

Hyderabad Rs 115.73 +2.88

Jaipur Rs 113.35 +3.51

Lucknow Rs 101.89 +2.61

Patna Rs 113.54 +3.07

Thiruvananthapuram Rs 115.49 +2.85

City-wise Diesel Price in India: Check revised rates

New Delhi Rs 95.20 +2.71

Kolkata Rs 99.82 +2.80

Mumbai Rs 97.83 +2.81

Chennai Rs 99.55 +2.57

Gurgaon Rs 95.36 +2.63

Noida Rs 95.37 +2.53

Bangalore Rs 98.54 +2.55

Bhubaneswar Rs 100.55 +2.66

Chandigarh Rs 89.47 +2.53

Hyderabad Rs 103.82 +2.88

Jaipur Rs 98.39 +3.34

Lucknow Rs 95.36 +2.72

Patna Rs 99.54 +3.01

Thiruvananthapuram Rs 104.41 +2.86