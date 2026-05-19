Petrol diesel prices increased again, second hike in five days, check new prices in your city

For the second time within a week, fuel prices have soared again across major Indian cities, signalling growing pressure on fuel retailers as global crude markets remain volatile amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The fresh revision of prices comes after a Rs 3-per-litre hike announced just days earlier.

For the second time within a week, fuel prices have soared again across major Indian cities, signalling growing pressure on fuel retailers as global crude markets remain volatile amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The fresh revision of prices comes after a Rs 3-per-litre hike announced just days earlier.

The fuel price hike ranged from a few paise to over Re 1 per litre in some places, after the oil marketing companies increased the fuel rates across India uniformly.

Petrol prices: Check city-wise price hike

New Delhi -Rs 98.64 (+0.87)

Kolkata -Rs 109.70 (+1.00)

Mumbai Rs 107.59 (+0.91)

Chennai Rs 104.46 (+0.79)

Gurgaon Rs 99.29 (+0.82)

Noida Rs 98.91 (+1.15)

Bangalore Rs 107.12 (+0.95)

Bhubaneswar Rs 105.09 (+0.52)

Chandigarh Rs 98.10 (+0.83)

Hyderabad Rs 111.88 (+0.99)

Jaipur Rs 109.32 (+1.71)

Lucknow Rs 98.40 (+0.68)

Patna Rs 110.02 (+1.10)

Thiruvananthapuram Rs 111.71 (+1.10)

Diesel Price: Check city-wise price hike

New Delhi Rs 91.58 (+0.91)

Kolkata Rs 96.07 (+0.94)

Mumbai Rs 94.08 (+0.94)

Chennai Rs 96.11 (+0.86)

Gurgaon Rs 91.80 (+0.86)

Noida Rs 92.21 (+1.22)

Bangalore Rs 95.04 (+0.94)

Bhubaneswar Rs 96.68 (+0.57)

Chandigarh Rs 86.09 (+0.84)

Hyderabad Rs 99.95 (+0.99)

Jaipur Rs 94.50 (+1.60)

Lucknow Rs 91.73 (+0.72)

Patna Rs 96.05 (+1.08)

Thiruvananthapuram Rs 100.60 ( +1.22)

Fuel price Hike: Key triggers and impact