Petrol, diesel prices hiked for third consecutive day, check rates in your city here

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased for the third consecutive day this month with a rise of up to 30 paise on Thursday (May 6). Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT).

In Delhi, petrol prices have been increased by 25 paise from Rs 90.74 per litre to Rs 90.99 per litre and diesel prices have been raised by 30 paise from Rs 81.12 per litre to Rs 81.42 per litre.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol and diesel are priced Rs 97.34 per litre and Rs 88.49 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 92.90 and Rs 86.35, respectively. While, in Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 91.14 and diesel at Rs 84.26

The state-run oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, align the rates of domestic fuel with the global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates. The new changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

How to check petrol, diesel prices in your city

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city via SMS. Indian Oil customers can text 'RSP' at 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write 'RSP' and send the message to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing 'HPPrice' and sending the SMS to 9222201122.