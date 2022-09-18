Headlines

Petrol, diesel prices changed or not? Here's how you can check fuel rates in your city via SMS

Petrol, diesel prices vary in different states due to state-level taxes. You can know the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily through an SMS

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Factors to determine the price of petrol and diesel
Oil marketing companies change the prices of petrol and diesel on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum oil companies update petrol and diesel prices information of different cities every morning. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre, while in Chennai, petrol remains at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24.
 
Petrol and diesel price in major cities
Petrol in Kolkata is being sold for Rs 106.03 and diesel for Rs 92.76, in Noida, petrol is available at Rs 96.57 and diesel at Rs 89.96. In Chandigarh, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 96.20 and diesel at Rs 84.26 and in Patna, petrol is being sold at Rs 107.48 and diesel at Rs 94.36.
 
Check Petrol-Diesel price in your city through SMS
Petrol and diesel prices vary in different states due to state-level taxes. You can know the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily through an SMS. For this, the customers of Indian Oil (IOCL) will have to write the 'RSP code' and send it to the number 9224992249. Click on the lik to know the RSP code of your city. https://iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price#:~:text=Check%20Prices%20Of,three%20easy%20ways