Petrol, Diesel price hike: With crude prices soaring, can India afford to keep fuel out of GST any longer? Here's what experts say

Petrol and diesel remain outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in India, and every spike raises transportation and supply-chain costs, ultimately impacting the common consumer. Experts flag tax reform and policy change amid the West Asia conflict.

The Centre on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across the country as the world battled a rising fuel crisis amid the West Asia conflict. India limited the increase to just +3.2% for petrol & +3.4% for diesel, even as Brent crude crossed $100/barrel & global markets turned volatile. But how long can India absorb inflation and economic pressure, with disrupted global crude oil supplies with Strait of Hormuz remains closed?

Fuel price hike: A policy wake-up call?

“The fuel price surge is not merely a temporary geopolitical issue; it is a direct economic threat to inflation, logistics, manufacturing, and household spending in India. Every spike in crude prices immediately raises transportation and supply-chain costs, ultimately impacting the common consumer," says Sivakumar Ramjee, Executive Director- Indirect Tax, Nangia Global.

"The current crisis should be a policy wake-up call", says Mr Ramjee, stressing the urgent need for a balanced, long-term fuel taxation strategy from both the Central and State Governments. He warned against continued reliance on petroleum taxes as a revenue cushion. "Both the Central and State Governments must act immediately with a balanced long-term fuel taxation strategy instead of relying heavily on petroleum taxes as a revenue cushion. A calibrated reduction in excise duty and VAT can provide instant inflation relief and support economic stability during periods of global uncertainty, says Mr Ramjee.

Petrol and diesel remain outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in India and are instead subject to Central Excise Duty and state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), which causes prices to vary across different states. Fuel is taxed via excise duty imposed by the Central Government and VAT by State Governments.

Mr Ramjee notes that "a calibrated cut in excise duty and VAT would offer immediate inflation relief and help maintain economic stability amid global uncertainty." "India needs a predictable and transparent fuel taxation framework, gradual integration of petroleum into GST, and a long-term roadmap that protects both government revenues and consumers from recurring global oil shocks," he adds.

How long can India delay bringing fuel under the GST regime?

"India cannot indefinitely delay structural reform by keeping petroleum products outside GST for political and revenue considerations. The continued exclusion of fuel from GST creates a fragmented tax structure, cascading taxes, and price distortions across states. While governments are understandably concerned about revenue loss, the absence of reform only increases economic vulnerability whenever global crude prices rise sharply," warns Mr Ramjee.

Dealers' flag commission revision, retail price revision

While petrol dealers back the limited hike for consumer relief, OMCs continue to bleed ₹500 Cr/day. Alok Trivedi, General Secretary, Lucknow Petrol Dealers Association, while crediting the PM and government for the modest hike, raised concerns that dealer commissions have not increased for years despite price volatility, leaving dealers in losses. "...when rates rise, our commission should also be considered. It has not increased for years, leaving us in loss," he told ANI.

Rating agency ICRA Limited said the Rs 3 per litre hike provides only limited relief to oil marketing companies, which continue to face significant losses. Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, ICRA, said oil marketing companies remain under financial stress despite the revision. He said retail pricing may need review if high crude persists.

"ICRA estimates that at a crude price of $105-110/barrel and considering past 10-year average crack spreads of auto fuels, oil marketing companies incur a loss of about Rs 500 crore daily on the sale of auto fuels and domestic LPG, even after factoring the fuel price hike. The companies may need to reassess retail pricing if elevated crude oil prices persist," says Mr Vasisht.

(More updates to follow)