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Petrol cheaper by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 3 at Nayara pumps as company cuts rates from today

While the rates of government Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were already lower, Nayara--as a private sector company--had previously been charging Rs 5 more per litre for petrol and Rs 3 more per litre for diesel.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 11:11 AM IST

Petrol cheaper by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 3 at Nayara pumps as company cuts rates from today
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As crude oil prices in the global market cool down, Nayara Energy on Wednesday slashed its petrol and diesel rates by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre, respectively, across its several retail outlets in the country. Paras Mani Yadav, the owner of a Nayara petrol pump in Lucknow, confirmed the development.

He explained that while the rates of government Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were already lower, Nayara--as a private sector company--had previously been charging Rs 5 more per litre for petrol and Rs 3 more per litre for diesel. However, with the latest corporate revision, those premiums have been eliminated.

"The rates of our government OMCs were already lower, but because we are in the private sector, our rates were Rs 5 higher on petrol and Rs 3 higher on diesel. However, since the company has revised the rates again, petrol has now become Rs 5 cheaper, and diesel has become Rs 3 cheaper. This price cut has already come into effect starting today, July 1, 2026," Yadav told ANI.

The price cut has brought immediate relief to consumers at the pumps."Thank you very much for the 5-rupee price drop at Nayara petrol pumps. This has brought us a lot of relief and convenience. Thank you to the Nayara company for this," a local consumer told ANI while refuelling.

Another motorist echoed the sentiment, saying, "At Nayara petrol pumps, diesel has become 3 rupees cheaper, and petrol has become 5 rupees cheaper. This has brought us a lot of relief."Earlier in the day, the oil marketing companies reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, slashing the retail price in Delhi to Rs 2,930 per cylinder.

Prices have been reduced by Rs 183.50, effective July 1. In addition to the cut in commercial LPG rates, oil marketing companies have also lowered the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by Rs 13. Following the revision, the retail price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 808.50, sources said.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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