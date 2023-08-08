Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away in Leh

Headlines

Don 3: Farhan Akhtar announces next part of action-thriller, fans say 'no Ranveer Singh, only Shah Rukh Khan'

Meat shop attacked in Gurugram, police deny links to communal violence

‘Many times I think that I should leave chief ministerial post but…’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 16999

Meet man with Rs 4100 crore net worth who gave Rs 2300 crore stake to employee, lost everything to draught, then...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Don 3: Farhan Akhtar announces next part of action-thriller, fans say 'no Ranveer Singh, only Shah Rukh Khan'

Meat shop attacked in Gurugram, police deny links to communal violence

‘Many times I think that I should leave chief ministerial post but…’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

10 desi words that are part of the Oxford dictionary

9 superfoods to naturally cleanse lungs, detoxify liver

Deadliest plants in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Don 3: Farhan Akhtar announces next part of action-thriller, fans say 'no Ranveer Singh, only Shah Rukh Khan'

The Freelancer teaser: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher headline rescue mission in Syria in Neeraj Pandey's thriller web series

Boney Kapoor says 'write a letter to Luv Ranjan' on his limited screen time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

HomeBusiness

Business

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away in Leh

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest in Leh, fellow co-founder announces.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ambareesh Murty, one of the co-founders of Pepperfry, tragically passed away in Leh due to cardiac arrest. Fellow co-founder Ashish Shah shared the heartbreaking news, expressing deep sorrow and calling Ambareesh a friend, mentor, and brother. In a heartfelt post on X social media platform, Shah asked for prayers for Ambareesh and strength for his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Read more: Meet man with Rs 4100 crore net worth who gave Rs 2300 crore stake to employee, lost everything to draught, then...

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

Meet man with Rs 4100 crore net worth who gave Rs 2300 crore stake to employee, lost everything to draught, then...

Meet Khaby Lame, world’s most followed TikTok star with over 161 mn followers, net worth is...

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 16999

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE