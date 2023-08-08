Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away in Leh

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest in Leh, fellow co-founder announces.

Ambareesh Murty, one of the co-founders of Pepperfry, tragically passed away in Leh due to cardiac arrest. Fellow co-founder Ashish Shah shared the heartbreaking news, expressing deep sorrow and calling Ambareesh a friend, mentor, and brother. In a heartfelt post on X social media platform, Shah asked for prayers for Ambareesh and strength for his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Read more: Meet man with Rs 4100 crore net worth who gave Rs 2300 crore stake to employee, lost everything to draught, then...