Pensioners alert! THIS new scam can stop your pension, check details and know how to protect yourself

Scammers are increasingly targeting pensioners by pretending to be officials from the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) in New Delhi. These fraudsters are sending fake WhatsApp messages, asking pensioners to fill out false forms, and threatening to stop their pension payments if they don’t comply.

According to reports, the scammers aim to steal personal information such as bank account details and Pension Payment Order (PPO) numbers. With this information, they can commit identity theft and financial fraud. Pensioners are advised to be cautious and take steps to protect themselves from these threats.

How to Protect Yourself?

-Always check the authenticity of any message claiming to be from CPAO. Official agencies do not ask for personal details through WhatsApp or other informal platforms.

-Avoid sharing sensitive information like your PPO number, date of birth, and bank details through messaging apps.

-If you receive a suspicious message, contact CPAO or your bank using their official contact details, not the ones provided in the message.

-Stay updated on common scams and share this information with other pensioners. If you encounter a scam, report it to authorities to prevent others from falling victim.

By taking precautions, pensioners can protect their personal information and prevent financial fraud.