Meet villager who built Rs 22000 cr firm with mother's blessings, paid for his own education, turning point was...

Dubai-based Indian businessman PB Abdul Jebbar's life has been inspirational. He now leads a company called Hotpack Global that has 3500 employees. However, there was a time he was struggling to make ends meet.

PB Abdul Jebbar grew up in a village called Chamakkala in the Thrissur district of Kerala. His father died when he was just six years old. He showed early promise as an entrepreneur. He would procure items from people who come from the Gulf countries and sell them at a profit. These small gigs helped him pay for his education and family bills.

The turning point in PB Abdul Jebbar's life came when he had a chance to go to Dubai in 1990 in search of a job.

At his first job, he became a good manager. He also learnt how to manage manufacturing. He was also getting communication experience and how to work with foreign partners. He also learnt other aspects of running a business -- sales, accounting and administration.

In 1995, he opened his packaging company called Majed Plastics in 1995. Within ten years, he opened his first manufacturing unit. Now the company has a presence in 75 countries, including Spain, UK, USA and Australia.

The firm has 29 branches, 3500 employees and 25000 clients.

The company has over 3500 products in its portfolio, including paper cups, cling films, disposable food packaging etc.

He has also decided to give back to Kerala. He opened a new firm in Thrissur. This manufactures paper products that are environment friendly. He also runs Daya Hospital and Universal Engineering College.

He credits his mother for the success. He said in an old interview that it was his mother's blessings that catapulted him to success.

“I am grateful to my mother without whose blessings I would not have come this far. She taught me to be humble in all my duties. I always seek her blessings before starting any new venture," he told Gulf News.

The group has a turnover of over Rs 22000 crore (950 million dirhams).