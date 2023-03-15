Search icon
Paytm UPI LITE crosses 2 million users mark, here’s how you can make payment without UPI PIN

Paytm UPI is powered by the latest UPI LITE technology for successful payments, and offers 3-level bank-grade security. Additionally, payments made using UPI LITE will not be shown in the passbook.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Paytm UPI Lite

Paytm Payments Bank today announced that it now has over 2 million users on Paytm UPI LITE. The Bank has recorded over half a million daily transactions for Paytm UPI LITE through the Paytm app. Paytm UPI LITE brings single-click payments that never fail even when banks have success rate issues during peak transaction hours. Once loaded, UPI LITE allows a user to do instant payments of up to Rs 200 without entering UPI PIN. A maximum of Rs 2,000 can be added twice in a day to UPI LITE, making the cumulative daily usage up to Rs 4,000.

Paytm UPI is powered by the latest UPI LITE technology for successful payments, and offers 3-level bank-grade security. Additionally, payments made using UPI LITE will not be shown in the passbook, offering an uncluttered bank statement for the user. It records only a single entry when adding money to UPI LITE balance.

Paytm Payments Bank is the first payments bank to launch UPI LITE, the Bank continues in its tradition of building technology-led innovative solutions for its users, revolutionising everyday transactions.

How to set up Paytm UPI LITE?

Open Paytm app and click on the ‘UPI LITE’
Select the 'Bank Account' that is eligible for UPI LITE and tap on ‘Proceed’
Enter the amount to be added to UPI LITE on ‘Add Money to Activate UPI LITE’ page
Once done, users can begin using Paytm UPI LITE

