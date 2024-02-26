Twitter
Headlines

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from payments bank board

Anant Ambani reveals how his father Mukesh Ambani fulfilled Dhirubhai Ambani's dream

Photos of IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi's wedding with IPS Manish Kumar go viral

Tollywood musician Anupam Roy to marry for the third time, will tie the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul

'If you won't do it, we will...': SC warns Centre in Coast Guard case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tollywood musician Anupam Roy to marry for the third time, will tie the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul

'My source of inspiration was...': Anant Ambani on Reliance's animal welfare initiative 'Vantara'

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves massive feat in Ranchi Test, equals Virat Kohli’s landmark record of…

Indian batters with most runs against England in a Test series

Tips to stay healthy at workplace

Healthy and nutritious substitutes for ghee

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Tollywood musician Anupam Roy to marry for the third time, will tie the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul

Karisma Kapoor talks about Bollywood’s ‘soft power’ at Harvard, sister Kareena makes ‘virtual appearance’

Meet star kid, related to two superstars but gave only flops in her career, left India, married millionaire, now she...

HomeBusiness

Business

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from payments bank board

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Monday stepped down from payments bank board.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 09:00 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: X/@vijayshekhar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has stepped down as part-time non-executive Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), and the board of the bank has been reconstituted. The Reserve Bank has barred the PPBL from accepting deposits and credits from any customer post March 15 for persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank.

PPBL has reconstituted its Board of Directors with the appointment of Ex-Central Bank of India Chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS officer Debendranath Sarangi, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and former IAS officer Rajni Sekhri Sibal, Paytm said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

These persons had recently joined as Independent Directors, it said.

One 97 Communications Ltd (OCL) is the owner of the Paytm brand.

“The company has been separately informed that Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also resigned from the Board of Paytm Payments Bank to enable this transition. PPBL has informed us that they will commence the process of appointing a new Chairman,” the filing said.

OCL supports PPBL’s move of opting for a board with only independent and executive directors by removing its nominee, it added.

“PPBL’s future business to be led by a reconstituted Board,” the filing stated. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Verified: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held on April 19? Know truth behind viral message

Uttarakhand: Key accused in Haldwani violence arrested from Delhi

Paris truce talks come to 'understanding' on potential Hamas hostage deal; negotiations continue, says US

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially decided to make Devdas with this superstar, but he chose Shah Rukh Khan as...

Meet man, had Rs 48 crore salary package, led Rs 695000 crore firm, resigned to join…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE