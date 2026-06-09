Paytm's mass hiring, layoffs for mega AI push: How the fintech giant's rejig strategy work

Indian fintech major Paytm has planned hire of nearly 4,000 employees over the next nine months as part of its rejig strategy for a mega AI push and broadening its wider services networks.

Indian fintech major Paytm has planned hire of nearly 4,000 employees over the next nine months to strengthen its merchant network, widen artificial intelligence capabilities and accelerate growth across its wide network of financial services.

With the hiring drive, Paytm aims to boost its workforce which would be increased by 10%. Currently, the online platform has a workforce of 40,000 people.

Paytm's workforce strategy

As part of its workforce rejig, the company will also slash 1% of its workforce, which is around 400 employees, after its annual performance appraisal process is completed, a company spokesperson said. The layoff comes after massive job cuts that happened last year.

The hiring spree will continue through March 2027 to recruit talents across product, technology, artificial intelligence, and senior leadership roles. "Over the last two months, we have added more than 800 people and are in the process of recruiting a further 4,000," the company said in a statement.

The decision is part of Paytm's efforts towards product development with AI at its center and to broaden its merchant ecosystem. The company is also seeking to deepen engagement with its large user base by offering a broader range of lending, investment, and financial products.

profits, stocks and a growth trend

The latest move comes as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma maintains focus on to maintain focus on the business following regulatory action against its banking affiliate.

Paytm's stock (One 97 Communications) has surged over 275 per cent from its all-time low of Rs 310 in February 2024 to a 52-week peak of Rs 1,175 in December 2025. The dramatic jump was driven by the company's structural turnaround, culminating in its maiden annual net profit of Rs 552 crore for FY26.

Global brokerage Goldman Sachs has reiterated its "Buy" rating on Paytm, stating that the company is witnessing "accelerating growth momentum across multiple segments" as it scales its payments, lending and financial services businesses.

In its latest report, after hosting Paytm management at the Asia Communacopia and Technology conference, Goldman Sachs said the company expects revenue growth to accelerate in FY27, with operating leverage continuing to improve. According to the report, Paytm sees a path toward 15 per cent to 20 per cent EBITDA margins over the next two to three years.