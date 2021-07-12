Paytm Money unveils IPO allotment pre-booking feature, starts with Zomato - How it works

Headlines

Haryana: Security stepped up in Nuh after 'shobha yatra' call on Monday

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Meet man who leads Rs 1,18,000 crore company, he's one of India's richest real estate tycoons

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

Asia Cup 2023: Squad list, date, teams, schedule, venue and latest updates

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana: Security stepped up in Nuh after 'shobha yatra' call on Monday

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

5 ways to treat nerve pain

AI imagines Bollywood, South superstars as cute babies

Lord Shiva to Lord Hanuman: Hindu gods with their divine weapons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

This Indian actor has worked in most remakes; it's not Salman, Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Akshay

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

Anil Sharma opens up about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'kal 500 ho jaugi, phir 1000 jayegi'

HomeBusiness

Business

Paytm Money unveils IPO allotment pre-booking feature, starts with Zomato - How it works

Paytm Money announced the launch of a feature that allows users to apply for initial share-sales before the actual IPO opening in the markets.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2021, 04:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There is good news for stock market investors. Paytm has taken a big step during the Initial Public Offer (IPO) season. Leading digital brokerage Paytm Money on Monday announced the launch of an innovative feature that allows users to apply for initial share-sales before the actual IPO opening in the markets. This is expected to increase the participation of retail users in IPO through the process.

Best features for Paytm users

Generally, users can apply for IPO within three days only during select hours of market opening. Many investors do not trade actively and are busy during the market opening. In such a situation, they are not able to apply for IPO many times. The Pre-IPO Open application feature was specifically designed to make the lives of such users better.

Starting with Zomato's IPO

Users will now be able to place an IPO order on Paytm Money which will be registered in its system. After this, when the IPO opens, it will be sent to the exchange for processing. The user will also be given equal information about the status of his application during this entire process. This feature is being started with the IPO of Zomato. It is worth noting that thousands of users have aleady placed orders for this on Paytm Money in the last two days.

How Paytm pre-Open IPO application works

Users can place an IPO order 24x7 on days when the 'pre-Open IPO Application' feature is enabled.

The order is recorded on Paytm Money's system, and sent to the exchange for processing whenever the IPO opens.

The user will be notified of the application status throughout the IPO booking journey.

Users can complete IPO applications with a single click, apply via the shareholder category, and also track live IPO subscription numbers.

People's interest in IPO increased

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money said, "Interest in IPOs has surged over the last couple of months, and we have seen cases where users have missed out from applying because of issues like tight schedules during market hours, and demand led processing delays in the markets."

"We wanted to make the lives of our users easier and ensure that they don't miss out on good opportunities," he added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This filmmaker won record 35 National Awards; more than Mohanlal, Amitabh, Kangana, Rajamouli combined; but never won...

G20 Summit: What’s closed, what’s open in Delhi on September 8-10; check bank, school holiday dates

Some parties that attended BJP-led NDA meet are in touch with INDIA bloc: Congress

Woman earns Rs 42,000 monthly income by renting out half of her bed, details here

Gurugram Rolls-Royce accident: Who is Vikas Malu, Kuber Group director injured in Haryana high-speed crash?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE