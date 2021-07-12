Paytm Money unveils IPO allotment pre-booking feature, starts with Zomato - How it works

Paytm Money announced the launch of a feature that allows users to apply for initial share-sales before the actual IPO opening in the markets.

There is good news for stock market investors. Paytm has taken a big step during the Initial Public Offer (IPO) season. Leading digital brokerage Paytm Money on Monday announced the launch of an innovative feature that allows users to apply for initial share-sales before the actual IPO opening in the markets. This is expected to increase the participation of retail users in IPO through the process.

Best features for Paytm users

Generally, users can apply for IPO within three days only during select hours of market opening. Many investors do not trade actively and are busy during the market opening. In such a situation, they are not able to apply for IPO many times. The Pre-IPO Open application feature was specifically designed to make the lives of such users better.

Starting with Zomato's IPO

Users will now be able to place an IPO order on Paytm Money which will be registered in its system. After this, when the IPO opens, it will be sent to the exchange for processing. The user will also be given equal information about the status of his application during this entire process. This feature is being started with the IPO of Zomato. It is worth noting that thousands of users have aleady placed orders for this on Paytm Money in the last two days.

How Paytm pre-Open IPO application works

Users can place an IPO order 24x7 on days when the 'pre-Open IPO Application' feature is enabled.

The order is recorded on Paytm Money's system, and sent to the exchange for processing whenever the IPO opens.

The user will be notified of the application status throughout the IPO booking journey.

Users can complete IPO applications with a single click, apply via the shareholder category, and also track live IPO subscription numbers.

People's interest in IPO increased

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money said, "Interest in IPOs has surged over the last couple of months, and we have seen cases where users have missed out from applying because of issues like tight schedules during market hours, and demand led processing delays in the markets."

"We wanted to make the lives of our users easier and ensure that they don't miss out on good opportunities," he added.