Paytm lays off hundreds of employees, reason behind massive firing believed to be…

In 2021 the fintech major had laid off 500-700 employees based on non-performance.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Paytm has reportedly fired hundreds of employees from its operations, sales and engineering team. As per a report by IANS, the massive layoff at Indian fintech giant comes as it is moving toward AI-powered automation. A company spokesperson did not divulge the number of people affected, but said the company is “transforming our operations with AI-powered automation to drive efficiency, eliminating repetitive tasks and roles to drive efficiency across growth and costs, resulting in a slight reduction in our workforce in operations and marketing”.

“We will be able to save 10-15 per cent in employee costs as AI has delivered more than we expected it to. Additionally, we constantly evaluate cases of non-performance throughout the year,” a Paytm spokesperson informed.

In 2021 the fintech major had laid off 500-700 employees based on non-performance.

“Insurance and wealth will be a logical expansion of our platform, in continuation of our focus on the existing businesses. Having shown the strength of our distribution-based business model in loan distribution, we are expanding the same to focus on new businesses to drive scale,” said the Paytm spokesperson.

Paytm is leveraging AI to revolutionise payments and financial services like wealth management, Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in an interview with Bloomberg. Paytm’s AI-driven strategy has helped it reduce workforce while continuing to innovate for India. (with inputs from IANS)

