Paytm launches ABHA heath locker for documents: What is it and how it works

Paytm health locker is claimed to be built with robust security and encryption mechanisms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Paytm ABHA health locker can be accessed once the user creates Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) on Paytm app.

Paytm has launched a new ABHA health locker for users that will allow them to to store their health related documents. With Paytm health locker, users can directly share all the medical documents at healthcare facilities. Through the new Paytm ABHA health locker, a user can upload documents like health insurance policy, diagnostic reports, prescriptions, medicine bills, COVID vaccine Certificates, PMJAY Cards to name a few. Approved by the National Health Authority, data on Paytm health locker is claimed to be built with robust security and encryption mechanisms.

How Paytm ABHA health locker works

Paytm is a certified Public Health Record app. Paytm ABHA health locker can be accessed once the user creates Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) on Paytm app. ABHA is a unique health number provided to every citizen to access healthcare services and personal medical records. A QR code is generated once ABHA is created and this can be scanned at hospitals and clinics during an emergency to instantly share the user’s medical history. Additionally, Paytm ABHA health locker also enables users to book appointments at certain hospitals using the QR code helping them to skip long queues. 

How to access Paytm ABHA health locker

Step 1: Search for ‘ABHA health locker’ or find ‘ABHA health locker’ in the Paytm Health section. 
Step 2: Enter the OTP to verify your mobile number and create the profile by adding your details. It will ask you to create an ABHA address.
Step 3: Upload all necessary documents in Paytm health locker for convenient access in the future.

