Paytm IPO opens for subscription: Key points about India's biggest IPO of Rs 18,300 crore

The initial public offer (IPO) of One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand name opened for subscription on Monday (November 8). The IPO opened in the price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share.

The Rs 18,300 crore-offer is significant as it will be India's biggest after Coal India's IPO in 2010 wherein Coal India had garnered Rs 15,200 crore.Here are key points of Paytm IPO:

1. The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders worth Rs 10,000 crore. The Paytm IPO will close for subscription on November 10.2. The Paytm IPO price band values it in the range of USD 19.3 - 19.9 billion. At current exchange rates, it means the enterprise value is Rs 1.44 lakh crore to Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

3. Through the OFS, One97 Communications Managing Director and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will offload shares worth up to Rs 402.65 crore. On the other hand, Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings will sell shares worth Rs 4,704.43 crore.4. Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce will sell shares worth Rs 784.82 crore, Elevation CapitalV FII Holdings (Rs 75.02 crore), Elevation Capital V Ltd (Rs 64.01 crore), Saif III Mauritius (Rs 1,327.65 crore), Saif Partners (Rs 563.63 crore), SVF Partners (Rs 1,689.03 crore) and International Holdings (Rs 301.77 crore), as per its offer document.