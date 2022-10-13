Paytm festive travel sale 2022: Special deals, bank offers on flight, bus and train ticket booking | Photo: File

As part of their festive travel sale, Paytm has announced deals and discounts on booking tickets from October 13 to October 15. Customers may take advantage of these incredible discounts on travel ticket purchases made using the Paytm app for a limited period of time. Offers are available for purchasing tickets for flights, buses, and trains.

Bank offers on flight ticket bookings

Great offers are available for booking flights on many top airlines, including GoFirst, Vistara, SpiceJet, Air India, and AirAsia. When purchasing domestic and international flight tickets, respectively, using an American Express, Axis Bank, or RBL Bank credit card, discounts of up to 18% and 12% can be availed. However, RBL Bank debit card holders can also take advantage of these amazing discount offers.

Discounts on bus and train tickets booking

Bus tickets for more than 25,000 private operators can be booked through Paytm's "Best Price Guaranteed" offer at the lowest prices. During this holiday sale, a digital payment company is also offering cashback of up to 25%. Transactions made with Paytm UPI for train tickets will involve no payment gateway fees. Additionally, new Paytm users who purchase train tickets will not be charged any additional agent service fee.

Special discounts for students, senior citizens and Armed Forces officers

For students, seniors, and members of the armed forces, Paytm has announced special rates and deals. As per company policy, there will be no convenience fees applied when purchasing airline tickets, and 100% of the purchase price will be refunded upon cancellation.

