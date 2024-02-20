Paytm Crisis: Big claim by CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Paytm QR code, soundbox; check details

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has assured customers that the company's QR code and soundbox services will remain operational after March 15, despite facing a crisis due to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) restrictions. In a message on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma stated, "Paytm QR, soundbox and EDC (card machine) will continue to work like always, even after March 15. The latest FAQ issued by RBI on point #21 clarifies it unambiguously. Do not fall for any rumour or let anyone deter you to championing Digital India."

In the advertisement shared along with the tweet, the company confirmed that the Paytm devices and QR code would remain functional "today, tomorrow, always". In its FAQ, RBI clarified, "If your receipt and transfer of funds is linked to any bank account other than Paytm Payments Bank, you can continue to use this arrangement even after March 15, 2024."

This announcement follows the RBI's decision to place restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank last month, citing a validation report from external auditors that highlighted "persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the (Paytm Payments) Bank".

The RBI has extended the deadline for the restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to March 15. The initial deadline was February 29. The central bank has allowed an additional 15 days until March 15 for PPBL to cease deposits, credit transactions, and top-ups in customer accounts. PPBL has also been instructed to enable the seamless withdrawal of customer deposits held with partner banks.

The extension comes in response to public concerns raised following the stringent measures imposed on Paytm Payments Bank on January 31. RBI has specified that customers can continue making deposits, credit transactions, using prepaid services, wallets, FASTags, and National Common Mobility Cards until March 15, 2024.