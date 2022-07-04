Paytm brings updated Photo QR with new feature, know benefits and how to use?

(Image Source: File/Representative)

Digitisation has made payment facilities much easier than before. Payment facility by QR code at every small or big shop is common. Whether you are shopping in a luxurious showroom of a big mall or eating at a street corner, QR payment facility is easily available. QR payment mode is now going through a drastic change. Now the new era of payment through Photo QR has started.

Here we bring before you everything about QR codes and Photo QR - how to use, its benefits and why you should use this method of payment.

Read | Paytm becomes official digital payments partner for Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

What is Photo QR?

One of the most unique and best features of Paytm is Photo QR. More than 20 lakh business owners are currently using this feature. Photo QR is the new and improved version of normal QR. This feature allows business owners to customise their QRs. Business owners can add a custom image to their QR.

By scanning this code using smartphone devices, users can easily access the QR code picture and even save it on their phones. In addition, the name and phone number of the shop are also included in the photo QR. This is a great option for connecting your business with customers.

Photo QR is special in this respect, because it has all the features of normal QR and some other features have also been added.

Photo QR is very easy to use

Photo QR uses a single photo to create a completely different QR code that is customised. Business owners can choose their own image for this. Like it can be your selfie, brand logo or any picture already saved in your phone gallery. Plus, you can also choose from beautiful photos on the Photo QR customisation page in the Paytm for Business app gallery. These include photos of festivals, historical buildings.

The merchant first has to create his own Photo QR using photo to his liking. Once the Photo QR is created, merchants can download its digital copy and share it with their customers. Customers can make payment by scanning that digital copy. Apart from this, merchants can also order stickers and stand of Photo QR, which can be installed at the shop and take payment.

Why should you use Photo QR?

There are many benefits of using Photo QR. The best of them all is that it gives a personal touch to your business through payments. This is the best option to grow your business. Photo QR is a golden opportunity for business owners to make the brand reach out to their customers and build a special relationship with them. It is not just a method of payment like a normal QR code.

Another good thing with this is that apart from increasing the business, it also gives a good experience to the customers. Customers who use Photo QR are also completely confident. There is no doubt in the minds of the customers whether they have paid on the correct QR code or not.

How to get Photo QR?

Business owners don't have to do much to order a Photo QR. It's very simple. For this, open Paytm for Business app. Click on the Photo QR icon appearing on the homepage. Select a photo to add to the QR.

Whether it's a selfie, a photo saved in the business owner's phone gallery, or a photo saved in the gallery, you can select it in the 'Customise Page' section. Select your favorite picture from it and proceed to the next step.

Can be easily tracked

After selecting a photo, the business owner needs to enter an address. After this, in the last step, you have to pay for ordering Photo QR. After payment, Photo QR order is placed. After this, you can check your order on Paytm's business app and can also easily track it before reaching home.

With Photo QR, you will continue to get all the benefits that you get by using a normal QR.