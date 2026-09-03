PayPal cuts jobs in India: 600 employees reportedly fired; 1500 jobs at risk

PayPal has reportedly laid off around 600 employees in India as part of its global restructuring, with reports suggesting that up to 1,500 Indian workers could eventually be affected.

Digital payments company PayPal has reportedly laid off around 600 employees in India, affecting teams across technology, engineering, operations, payments and finance.

According to a Moneycontrol report, employees in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad were among those affected. PayPal reportedly had slightly more than 6,000 employees in India before the latest round of job cuts.

A separate BusinessLine report claimed that the restructuring could eventually affect around 25% of PayPal’s Indian workforce, which would amount to nearly 1,500 employees.

Employees say layoffs were announced on a call

Some affected employees reportedly said they were informed about the layoffs during a company call on August 31, without receiving advance notice.

“We didn’t get any prior notice. We got an invite to join a call on Monday morning (August 31) and there were many employees on it from across offices in India,” an impacted employee said, as cited in the report.

“We were informed that we would be let go. Right after the call, our access was immediately revoked.” The employee said workers received an off-boarding email after the call outlining the next steps.

“After that we only got an off-boarding email informing about the further process. We are getting some job assistance and were promised one month’s salary as severance pay. But, we are yet to hear back on that and the full and final settlement.”

Another employee reportedly said they received a direct email on August 31 informing them that their employment had been terminated.

PayPal planning job cuts globally

The layoffs in India are part of a larger restructuring underway at PayPal.

Earlier this year, reports said the company was planning a multi-year restructuring that could result in around 20% job cuts globally. PayPal had approximately 23,800 employees worldwide as of December 31, 2025. If the reported reduction were to reach 20%, around 4,760 positions could be affected.

Reports suggest the layoffs are being carried out in phases, beginning in the Asia-Pacific region, including India, followed by meetings with affected employees in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Layoffs reported in Ireland and Israel

PayPal’s restructuring has reportedly affected other countries as well. In Ireland, around 164 employees were reportedly laid off on the same day, representing about 12% of the company’s workforce in the country.

In Israel, PayPal has reportedly cut around 25% of its workforce, or approximately 70 employees. The company said in May that it aimed to achieve at least $1.5 billion in gross run-rate savings over the same period.

PayPal layoffs come amid wider tech job cuts

PayPal is not the only major technology company cutting jobs this year. Uber announced plans on Wednesday to eliminate 3,300 jobs globally, with the company saying the savings would be directed towards technology and its autonomous driving plans.

Oracle has also reportedly been considering around 10,000 additional job cuts, after eliminating approximately 32,000 positions globally earlier this year.

According to layoffs.fyi, more than 1,28,000 technology jobs have been eliminated globally so far this year. The figure is already higher than the roughly 1,22,000 tech jobs cut throughout the whole of last year.