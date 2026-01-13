FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Paul Atkins’ “Back to Basics” era pushes SEC Enforcement to FY2025 Lows

SEC enforcement actions against public companies fell to a record low in FY2025, marking a clear shift from the aggressive Gensler era to Paul Atkins’ “back to basics” approach.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 03:27 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

Paul Atkins’ “Back to Basics” era pushes SEC Enforcement to FY2025 Lows
Has the SEC quietly taken its foot off the gas?
SEC enforcement actions against public companies fell to a record low in FY2025, based on data cited by Brattle. It became most visible in the second half of the year, when the flow of new cases dropped sharply.
 
The timing matters. The decline coincides with a leadership change and a clear change in posture. Under Paul Atkins, the agency has framed its approach as “back to basics,” narrowing the scope of enforcement after years of aggressive case-building under Gary Gensler.
 
Whats App Image 2026 01 13 at 3 20 05 PM
 
Source
The contrast between SEC enforcement under Gensler vs Atkins is now visible in the numbers. For public companies, this shift is already reshaping how enforcement risk is priced and perceived.
FY2025 was “a tale of two halves.”
The SEC initiated 506 enforcement actions in FY2025.
 
That is 13% lower than FY2024.
 
Only 144 actions were initiated in the second half of FY2025.
 
Brattle calls that second-half number the fewest of any half-year in its analysis. 

Why does this shift create a real enforcement problem?

The issue is not the change in leadership or messaging. It is the downstream effect of a sustained drop in SEC enforcement actions against public companies. When enforcement volume falls without a clear alternative framework, the market fills in the gaps on its own.
 
Tapan Sangal, author of TrustNode Weekly and Chief Visionary at Kwala, frames the risk clearly. “Regulatory grey zones can harm investors, and now regulators are starting to paint lines instead of throwing elbows.”
 
That dynamic creates several concrete problems:
Deterrence weakens: A SEC enforcement record low FY2025 lowers the perceived cost of crossing lines.
 
Guidance disappears: Fewer cases mean fewer real examples of how rules are interpreted and applied.
 
Risk becomes uneven: Large, well-advised issuers adjust faster than smaller public companies.
 
Policy changes without clarity: A prolonged SEC enforcement slowdown reshapes behaviour without formal rulemaking.
 
The enforcement pullback shows up in dollars as well as cases. Public company settlements declined 45% in FY2025, while disgorgement reached its lowest level on record.  
 
This phase will ultimately be judged by outcomes. Whether the “back to basics” approach restores balance or erodes deterrence will become clear only after the next market test

Infrastructure steps in where enforcement thins out

Whats App Image 2026 01 13 at 3 20 22 PM

As SEC enforcement actions against public companies slow, compliance pressure shifts inward. With fewer cases setting boundaries, systems increasingly decide what is permitted and what is blocked.
 
MAI Labs works at this layer of control. Kwala is positioned as a compliance and consent infrastructure, handling AML and programmable enforcement at the transaction level rather than after violations surface. The emphasis is on embedding constraints into flows, not reacting once failures occur.
 
Source
In a lower-enforcement environment, infrastructure absorbs responsibilities once handled through enforcement cycles.

What this moment signals for the industry

The SEC enforcement slowdown changes how risk works across the system. It affects how Web3 companies, fintech firms, and compliance teams think about risk when external enforcement becomes less predictable.
Compliance becomes harder to anchor: With fewer cases, companies see less clarity on what actually triggers action.
 
Process-based compliance loses force: Reviews and audits matter less when enforcement is infrequent.
 
Web3 and fintech feel it first: They expose enforcement gaps faster because their systems move quicker than regulators.
 
System design fills the gap: When enforcement slows, systems must prevent mistakes instead of relying on penalties later.
 
Risk shifts inward: Under SEC enforcement under Gensler vs Atkins, responsibility moves from regulators to architecture.
 
Less oversight means fewer second chances. Systems either prevent mistakes or absorb the damage.

SEC enforcement under Gensler vs Atkins: The road ahead

SEC enforcement in FY2025 looks different from what markets grew used to in prior years. Fewer actions, a narrower focus, and longer gaps between signals are now part of the landscape. This reality is already influencing how companies approach compliance and risk, particularly in faster-moving sectors.
 
MAI Labs is aligned with that direction. Its focus on protocol-level compliance and enforcement-by-design reflects where regulation is increasingly expressed not just through action, but through architecture.
The shift is underway. The question now is how prepared systems are for it.
