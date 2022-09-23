Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Pastel, a subsidiary of SingTel, sells a 1.59% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs. 7,261 crore

In an open market transaction on Thursday, Pastel Ltd, a unit of Singtel, sold a 1.59 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 7,261 crore.

According to block deal data with the National Stock Exchange, the share was chosen by Bharti Airtel's promoter Bharti Telecom Ltd. (NSE).

The information shows that Pastel sold 9,40,000,000 shares or 1.59 per cent of the firm.

The shares were sold at an average cost of Rs. 772.5 per share, making the total transaction value Rs. 7,261.50 crores.

After this deal, Pastel's ownership of Bharti Airtel will drop to 10.62% from 12.11%.

According to shareholding information filed with the stock exchange, Pastel owned 13.84% of the company at the end of the June quarter.

Singtel and the family of Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal are co-investors in Bharti Telecom Ltd. (BTL).

Bharti Airtel's co-promoter Bharti Telecom Ltd. purchased a 1.63 per cent share from Pastel for Rs 6,602 crore at the beginning of September, while Singtel entities sold a 1.76 per cent stake for roughly Rs 7,128 crore.

Singtel disclosed last month that its affiliates had reached an agreement to transfer a 3.33 per cent stake to BTL for a total of roughly 2.25 billion Singapore dollars (SGD), leaving Singtel and Bharti's direct ownership of Airtel at roughly 10% and 6%, respectively.

Currently, Bharti Telecom owns a 35.85% interest in Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom service provider in the nation.

Bharti Airtel's stock rose 0.56 per cent to settle at Rs. 784.60 on the NSE.

(With inputs from PTI)