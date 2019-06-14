Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 1% in May: Federation of Automobile Dealer Association

Automobile dealers' body FADA Friday said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in May declined by 1% to 2,51,049 units as compared to the same period last year. According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), PV sales stood at 2,53,463 units in May 2018.

Two-wheeler sales declined by 8.6% to 14,07,361 units last month as compared with 15,40,377 units in the year-ago period. Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 7.8% to 62,551 units against 67,847 units in May last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw a dip of 4% to 50,959 units last month from 53,108 units in the same period last year.

Total sales across categories declined by 7.5% to 17,71,920 units in May as against 19,14,795 units in the same month last year.