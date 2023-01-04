Parle-G biscuit’s new flavour leave Twitter users surprised

For many Indians, Parle-G biscuits are the epitome of childhood rather than just a simple snack. Parle-G cookie packets don't even need an introduction, as we have seen them in supermarkets and our homes countless times over the course of several decades. One Twitter user, however, stunned online users with a distinctive Parle-G pack. A lot of people found it hard to believe.

A photo of a distinctive Parle-G biscuit bearing the label "oats and berries" was shared on Twitter by user @hojevlo. Apparently, the corporation has made a number of flavours official and they are currently marketed all throughout the nation.

guys new Parle G just dropped pic.twitter.com/iLaQhI3Blp — jevliska (@hojevlo) January 2, 2023

The post has been viewed by 185.9k users and received more than 3,000 likes. Reactions to the new Parle-G biscuit flavours flooded the comment area.

(Also Read: Dense fog at IGI Delhi airport, over 100 planes delayed)

While some people expressed their preference for Parle-original G's flavour in their writings, others were excited to test the new flavour. Twitter users who were feeling nostalgic voiced their sadness and mentioned how the flavour and packaging of Parle-G biscuits served as a reminder of their youth and a constant to which they could always return.

Here's what Twitter users said:

it literally dropped like 4-5 months ago pic.twitter.com/UMl8kF0kZc — Aaquib (@Aaquibshikalgar) January 2, 2023

I read that as ants and berries

... — azula (@azula_07) January 2, 2023