'Paratha is not like plain chapati, to attract 18 percent GST': Authorities tell Gujarat company

The Gujarat bench of the Advance Ruling Authority has levied 18 per cent GST on ready-to-cook paratha, separating it from the category of roti, chapati, and khakra, which are all considered ready-to-eat products.

According to the authority's order, only roti, khakhra, and chapati are included in the list of 5 per cent HSN code of GST, and paratha is not included in that list, so 18 per cent GST should be levied on it.

The Advance Ruling Authority clarified in its order that there is a distinction between ready-to-cook food and ready-to-eat food, so roti, chapati, and khakhra have been kept in the 5 per cent GST category, but frozen paratha or packet paratha falls into the ready-to-cook category and thus should attract 18 per cent GST.

In this regard, if you are served a paratha in a restaurant, it will be considered a restaurant service, and 5 per cent GST will be charged on the paratha; however, a packet paratha or frozen paratha will be considered a commodity, and it will attract 18 per cent GST.

Because paratha is not defined in the GST category, the packet food manufacturers approached the Advance Ruling Authority and requested that paratha be added to the category of roti khakhra and chapati.

The ruling authority had also issued an order to keep paratha in the 18 per cent category rather than the 5 per cent category.

The GST Council and the government have not clarified the situation, but experts believe that the Advance Ruling Authority's orders will have an impact in many states and that investigating officers may link old cases to 18 per cent GST in the coming days.

Packaged or frozen paratha will be subject to an 18 per cent GST charge until the air around the same is cleared; in the interim, paratha prepared for takeout or consumption in a restaurant will be subject to a 5 per cent GST.