Pantaloons Grand Online Festive Sale: Up to 70% discount on festive wear, formals and more

Pantaloons is having a Grand Online Festive Sale with discounts ranging from 40% to 70%.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

Pantaloons have announced its Grand Online Festive Sale, which will provide discounts ranging from 40 to 70 per cent. Customers can select from a wide range of categories, including kurtas, suits, footwear, and more, to encourage individuals to wear the newest ethnic attire for celebrations. Customers can also get an additional Rs. 500 off on purchases of Rs. 2799 or more by using the coupon code GOFS500.

Pantaloon has a varied variety of clothing options for everyone and is also considered to be one of the most popular hubs for shopping amongst Indian citizens because of its affordable pricing and great discounts throughout the year.

About Pantaloons:

Established on October 12th, 1987, Pantaloon Retail India Limited (PRIL) is a retailer with its headquarters in Mumbai. The company primarily operates in the Lifestyle and Value formats through a variety of delivery mechanisms and business lines, some of which include fashion, food, general merchandise, home entertainment, financial services, communications, and wellness. Over 6 million square feet of retail space are owned by the company, which has locations in 51 different cities across the US. Through its 35 Pantaloons Stores, 5 Central Malls, and other concepts, it serves the lifestyle market. Values retailing is represented through 113 Food Bazaars, 78 Big Bazaar hypermarkets, and other delivery models. The business introduced the Indian denim brand BARE in 1991.

