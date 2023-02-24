PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: Here's how you can check if your PAN card is valid or not

File Photo

The Income Tax Department has issued a warning for PAN (Permanent Account Number) holders to link their PAN with their Aadhaar card, the deadline for which is set at March 31, 2023. If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar by March 31 it will become inoperative.

Linking of PAN to Aadhaar is compulsory for all the citizens of India except for those under the exempt category. This includes individuals living in the States of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya, non-residents as per the Income Tax Act, 1961, individuals aged eighty years or more at any time during the previous year, and non-citizens of India.

But, before you begin to link your Aadhaar to your PAN card, it is important to check the validity of your PAN cards. The government often deactivates PAN cards if any individual is assigned more than one PAN card or is using a duplicate PAN card.

Here's how you can check if your PAN card is valid online

To check the validity of your PAN card;

Visit the Income Tax Department's e-filing website - www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

On the left side of the page, click on the 'Verify your PAN details' link

Enter your PAN number

Enter your full name as mentioned on the PAN card

Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen

Click on 'Submit'

The website will now display a message indicating the status of your PAN card, and whether it is active or not.

Here's how to check if a PAN card is valid via SMS

You can also check the validity of your PAN card by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161; type NSDL PAN

(Example: If your PAN number is ABCDE1234F, you will send the message like: NSDL PAN ABCDE1234F)

After the message is sent, you will receive an SMS with the status of your PAN card.

It is important to check if your PAN card is valid to ensure adherence to income tax laws, carry out financial transactions, and avoid forgery or mishandling of personal information.