PAN-Aadhaar linking: Check step-by-step guide to link PAN card to valid Aadhaar before March 31

It is mandatory for individual taxpayers to link their Aadhaar Card with their PAN card. Individuals can link their PAN card with a valid Aadhaar at www.incometax.gov.in after paying a fee of Rs 1,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

File Photo

As stated by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), if PAN is not linked to Aadhaar, it will become "inoperative" after March 31, 2023. It is mandatory for individual taxpayers to link their Aadhaar Card with their PAN card. 

The income tax department said earlier, "As per the Income Tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. What is mandatory, is necessary. Don’t delay, link it today!" 

For the unversed, individuals can link their PAN card with a valid Aadhaar at www.incometax.gov.in after paying a fee of Rs 1,000.

A step-by-step guide to link PAN to Aadhaar

PAN-Aadhaar linking via SMS

Step 1: Send an SMS to 567678 or 56161. The format of the SMS should be - UIDPAN (space) 12-digit Aadhaar card number (space) 10-digit PAN card number.

Step 2: Now, you will receive an SMS about PAN-Aadhaar linking status. It will only be linked if the date of birth is similar on the Aadhaar and the PAN card both. 

PAN-Aadhaar linking through the Income Tax Department Portal

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department of India (https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/)

Step 2: Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option available under the 'Quick Links' section on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and your name as mentioned on your Aadhaar card.

Step 4: Enter the Captcha code displayed on the page and click on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.

