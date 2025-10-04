Pakistan's economy to collapse soon? BIG multinational companies like Uber, Microsoft, P&G are shutting down operations due to...

Trump's Gaza peace plan: Israel issues BIG statement, says hostages could be free in...
BUSINESS
Big setback for Pakistan's economy as big multinational companies are exited the country. MNC consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced it will shut down its manufacturing and commercial operations in Pakistan. P&G has taken a big step to shift to a third-party distribution model in a major restructuring plan. Not just P&G, several other multinational corporations (MNCs) including Shell, Microsoft, Uber, Eli Lilly, and Yamaha Motors, have scaled back or exited Pakistan in recent years. Pakistan's economy is already instable, with weak currency. Now the restructuring decisions of companies may lead to mass lay offs, rising the unemployment rate in Pakistan. Multinational companies are exiting Pakistan, by either selling stakes or haltering operations, but why? In a Dawn report, many Pakistani analysts pointed out the few reasons why these MNCs are exiting Pakistan.